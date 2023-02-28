Brandi Glanville Still 'Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing' as She Misses 'Traitors' Reunion amid 'RHUGT' Fallout

Brandi Glanville is still feeling the fallout of her early exit from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, though she believes she's done nothing wrong.

After noticeably being absent from The Traitors season one reunion, multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Glanville, 50, missed the sit down due to the ongoing investigation involving an alleged incident from last month while filming RHUGT with Caroline Manzo.

"Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion," a rep for Glanville tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the rep adds. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

At the time of the incident, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media told PEOPLE in a statement: "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Both Glanville and Manzo left the Marrakech, Morocco trip early after sources told PEOPLE Glanville took things too far with Manzo, 61, during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source said at the time. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Once Glanville was made aware of Manzo's feelings, she reportedly apologized in a text message the next day.

Following the incident, a decision was made by production to report what happened to higher ups.

Glanville was later asked to leave while Manzo left on her own accord after deciding she didn't want to film anymore. Peacock also immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

Glanville has remained a mainstay on reality TV, even after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an official cast member in 2015 after the show's fifth season. The mother of two has returned to the show frequently as a guest, and has been seen on other shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single and My Kitchen Rules.

On The Traitors, Glanville was seen competing for $250,000 in grueling and terrifying challenges alongside other Bravolebrities and reality stars like Below Deck's Kate Chastain and Shah's of Sunset's Reza Farahan.

The 10-episode series, hosted by Alan Cumming, was filmed earlier in 2022 — long before Glanville's time on RHUGT.

The show, based on a Dutch format, was renewed by Peacock for a second season in early February after record ratings and critical acclaim.

On Tuesday's reunion, host Andy Cohen addressed Glanville's absence, simply telling cameras that she was "unfortunately not able to join us tonight."

Season 1 of The Traitors, including Tuesday's reunion, is now streaming on Peacock.