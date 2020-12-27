"Hanging with the best masked singer of all time," Brandi Glanville said about LeAnn Rimes who was named The Masked Singer season 4 winner

Brandi Glanville Shares Christmas Selfie with LeAnn Rimes as They Celebrate the Holiday Together

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes were together for the holidays.

On Friday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, shared a selfie with the singer, who was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer season 4.

"Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leann rimes," Glanville captioned the selfie, which she posted on Christmas Day.

While the duo is the best of friends now, the stars went through a rough patch after Glanville's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian had an affair with Rimes, 38, over a decade ago.

In 2018, Glanville said she and Rimes decided to put their past behind them and work toward a cordial relationship to co-parent Glanville and Cibrian's two sons, Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, together.

"We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation," Glanville recalled during an episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt‘s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

"We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her," she continued, adding that "it was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant."

Speaking with PeopleTV at the 2020 MusiCares event in Los Angeles earlier this year, Rimes opened up about maintaining a happy blended family.

The "Blue" singer said that "you have to consider everyone’s feelings and you have to allow people to have them and you can’t take them personally," admitting it’s much "easier said than done, but at least we shoot for that."