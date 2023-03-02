Brandi Glanville Has Her Own 'Traitors' Reunion with Reza Farahan After Missing Peacock Taping

Glanville and Farahan reunited to record an episode of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's podcast

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 11:00 AM
brandi glanville, Reza Farahan
Reza Farahan and Brandi Glanville. Photo: brandi glanville/instagram

Brandi Glanville wasn't invited to participate in Peacock's official reunion show for The Traitors amid the fallout from an alleged incident filming season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But that didn't stop her from having her own reunion.

The reality star on Wednesday got glammed up for a sit-down with her Traitors costar Reza Farahan, sharing pictures of the get-together on her Instagram Stories.

"Our own mini reunion 💗 #traitorsus @rezafarahan," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, wrote, captioned a snapshot of herself and Farahan clinking two champagne glasses.

For their get together, Glanville rocked a hot pink one-shouldered dress, while Farahan sported a black jacket featuring a white lightning strike pattern.

That snapshot was followed by a picture of the pair sitting down and talking, with Glanville revealing their chat would be featured on an upcoming episode of her podcast series Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. "Time to get #unflitered @rezafarahan #traitorsus," she added in the caption.

Farahan, 49, was also absent from the season one reunion due to the death of his father, according to Entertainment Tonight. The star's father, Manoochehr Farahan, died on Feb. 4 and he chose to stay in Los Angeles with his friends and family rather than attend filming for the reunion, which was filmed on Feb. 17. in New York City.

Reunion host Andy Cohen address Glanville and Farahan's absence at the top of the show, which debuted on Peacock Tuesday, telling cameras they were "unfortunately not able to join us tonight."

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Glanville star did not attend the wrap-up special because of allegations leveled against her while filming RHGUT in January with Caroline Manzo.

A rep for Glanville told PEOPLE that she believes she's done nothing wrong. "Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion," a rep for Glanville told PEOPLE exclusively. "It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the rep adds. "Brandii maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

THE TRAITORS -- “Murder The Wrote” Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Cooke, Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)
Brandi Glanville on The Traitors. Euan Cherry/Peacock

Both Glanville and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Manzo left the Marrakech, Morocco trip early after three insiders told PEOPLE Glanville took things too far with Manzo, 61, during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," one source said at the time. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Once Glanville was made aware of Manzo's feelings, she reportedly apologized via text message the following day according to insiders, as the two continued to film together. But because of the incident, a decision was made by production to report what happened to higher ups.

Glanville was later asked to leave the trip, unbeknownst to Manzo. Insiders said Manzo decided later to leave on her own accord after deciding she didn't want to film anymore.

Peacock and production company Shed Media also immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Representatives for the companies later told PEOPLE in a statement that: "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

The Traitors, hosted by actor Alan Cumming, was filmed in a Scottish castle in 2022 before RHUGT started filming. The 10-part series also starred fellow reality stars including Below Deck's Kate Chastain and Summer House's Kyle Cooke.

All episodes, including the reunion, are streaming now on Peacock.

