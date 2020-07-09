In an explosive supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE early last month, Brandi Glanville revealed her alleged affair with Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville Feels 'Nervous' as She Attends the Same Party as Denise Richards in RHOBH Teaser

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back — and the drama is sure to heat up with Brandi Glanville's upcoming return.

Following a month-long hiatus, the Bravo reality series returned on Wednesday evening and teased more drama that will unfold as season 10 continues to play out. And included in those dramatic storylines is former Housewife Brandi, who is seen attending Kyle Richards' party in a teaser for next week's episode.

"Brandi!" Kyle exclaims as Brandi, 47, enters the evening event. "You look gorgeous!"

"Oh my God!" Brandi says as she embraces Kyle, 51.

"How are you? Are you good?" Kyle asks.

"Yeah, I'm a little nervous. I don't know why," Brandi says as footage shows Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers standing together at the party.

Additionally, former Housewives Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof and Eileen Davidson attend the party — and Brandi isn't the only one among the alums to have drama with the current cast.

When Kyle shares that Camille has RSVP'd to the party, Dorit Kemsley says, "Well, I know it's fire season — I didn't realize the snakes were out as well."

And while sitting beside Camille on a couch at the event, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave tells her: "You don't have to go through the pleasantries with me. I know you don't like me, so don't even bother. Just wave and keep it moving."

For months, there have been rumors about an alleged affair between Brandi and Denise, which Denise has denied.

In an explosive supertease, shared exclusively with PEOPLE early last month, Brandi revealed her alleged affair with the Wild Things actress.

"I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,' " Brandi told Kyle, Dorit, Teddi, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — seemingly before Denise's arrival.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville Gisela Schober/Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

The women appeared to be in shock following the reveal, with Kyle looking back at Brandi in horror. The Housewives later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a different gathering, to which she tearfully responded: "What the f---?"

"That is not true!" said Denise, 49, who has been wed to Aaron since 2018. (Denise's rep has denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE.)

Ahead of the show's hiatus, audiences last saw Denise and Aaron storm out of Kyle's family barbecue on the June 3 episode. On Wednesday, the show picked up where it left off, with the couple leaving Kyle's home frustrated and upset.

At the end of the new episode, viewers once again saw Denise and Aaron leave an event after his awkward confrontation with some of his wife's castmates. Three days after Kyle's barbecue, Sutton Stracke hosted a trunk show, which was attended by Kyle, Teddi, Erika and Dorit.

As the couple approached the table of ladies, Kyle told Denise that she "felt bad about what happened when you left" the barbecue. "You left mine, so it's all good," Denise told Kyle with a laugh, referring to her pizza party that Kyle left in tears.

Denise then walked away to use the bathroom, when Aaron was confronted by the women.

"I will actually wait until Denise comes back, because I felt weird about how you guys left my house the other day and I feel like it's a little weird not to acknowledge it," Kyle told Aaron. "But I don't want to talk about it when she's not here."

But Erika didn't resist taking the opportunity to confront Aaron while he was by himself.

"Aaron, you let us have it," she told him. "You told us that we were bad people and that we should look in the mirror and are we happy with ourselves."

"I didn't say you were bad people," Aaron, 47, denied.

"Basically, Aaron," Erika said, which Aaron explained was "open to interpretation. I never call people bad people. I just observe."

Erika then told him that the way he was "speaking to us, you talked down to us and asked us if we were okay with ourselves, if we could look in the mirror and how do we feel."

When Aaron asked, "Are you?" Erika, 48, told him: "Actually, yes I am."

"Okay then great. Then you've solved that problem," he replied.

Teddi, 39, then joined in, telling Aaron, "it's kind of belittling the way that you do it," which Erika agreed with.

"Okay, if that's how you feel," said Aaron.

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast John Tsiavis/Bravo

"But you know what you're doing," Teddi told Aaron, who asked them to "spell it out."

Erika questioned if he thought he was "heated" and "mansplaining" to them at the party. From his perspective, "I speak direct," Aaron told them.

After more back-and-forth, Denise came back to the table to find the ladies at odds with Aaron.

He proceeded to ask why they were "nitpicking on people," which caused Teddi to question him being "the moral high ground."

"Moral high ground. Really?" asked Aaron.

"Do you really want to go there? Seriously? Do you want to do that?" he said.

"I mean, do you want to go there?" Erika, who was "fine going" there, fired back.

After Denise suggested that Sutton's party wasn't the place to discuss the issue at hand, Aaron said he was "done with this conversation."

"You want to focus on negative? Go ahead," said Aaron.

"It's not really negative," said Erika. "It's just a conversation."

"You keep poking the bear," said Aaron.

Image zoom Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Joining in, Kyle attempted to explain that it was rather them "just talking through this issue and then it became a negative thing with [Aaron] chiming in and [Denise] getting so upset."

"I didn't get so upset," said Denise. "I've said all I have to say about it."

Teddi then asked why Denise was calling her names. "That I'm a s--- talking s--- stirrer," Teddi said, referring to what Denise called her at Kyle's barbecue.

As Aaron began to once again speak, a frustrated Teddi asked, "Can you let me talk to Denise?"

"No, we're, again — anyway, it's so nice to see you," Denise told Sutton. "This is silly. This is the dumbest thing ever. Find something else to fight about."

At that, Denise said she was "done," grabbed her husband's hand, and began to pull him out of the party. "Okay, don't squish my hand," Aaron told her.

Although Dorit attempted to get them to stay, Denise had made her mind up.

"I'm not upset. This is Sutton's event. ... I don't want to have a scene caused at her event with all these people," she told Dorit.

"They need to let it go," Denise concluded the conversation. "Alright, let's go."