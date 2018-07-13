Brandi Glanville on Ending Her Feud with LeAnn Rimes: ‘If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them’

Brandi Glanville is opening up about how she and LeAnn Rimes were able to put the past behind them.

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” Glanville, 45, said during Thursday’s episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

“We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her,” she continued, adding that “it was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant.”

Glanville was previously married to Rimes’ current husband Eddie Cibrian, 45, with whom the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares two children — sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 11. In 2009, Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville, shortly after going public with his relationship with Rimes, now 35. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

While Glanville admitted that she and Rimes are still “not always going to agree on everything,” she said “the kids were so happy that day, because I actually got to go inside [Rimes and Cibrian’s] house.”

“They love her and she loves them — it’s like everyone’s happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier,” she added.

While Glanville didn’t go into detail about exactly when the pair buried the hatchet, in April she shared a photograph of herself cozying up to Rimes while both women celebrated Glanville and Cibrian’s son Jake’s 11th birthday.

“Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday❤” the reality star captioned the shot on Instagram.

On the podcasy, Glanville reflected on how “I did threaten to kill her one time — just once.”

“Imagining another woman holding your baby, and you walk up to see your older son’s soccer game — and this is brand-new and she’s holding your baby, who’s still a baby,” she said. “And I walked up and I grabbed Jake so hard and said, ‘I’ll f— kill you if you touch my baby ever again.”

“But now it’s like fine. I always say if you can’t beat them, join them,” Glanville continued. “She’s always going to post family photos, she’s always gonna say ‘my boys,’ she’s always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don’t want to do.’

“It took me a long time and I’m finally like, you know what, at least they love her,” she added.

While speaking about her relationship with Rimes and Cibrian in 2016, Glanville said that how no matter, they had to prioritize their kids over their drama.

“We have to be a unit, three of us,” Glanville said on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos. “As the kids are getting older – something did happen with one of them, and I don’t really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this.”

Glanville also shared that while they weren’t ready to start spending holidays together, they did celebrate their children’s birthdays as a family.

“I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want your man,” she said. “That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are.”