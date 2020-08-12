Brandi Glanville's Eldest Son Mason, 17, Is All Grown Up and Driving: 'Pray for Me'

Brandi Glanville has a "teenager in the driver's seat," she shared with fans

By Natalie Stone
August 12, 2020 01:43 PM
Brandi Glanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville's eldest child just crossed a major teenage milestone: driving!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna — who is currently at the center of the season 10 drama — revealed on Tuesday that her son Mason, 17, is now in the driver's seat.

"Pray for me ❤️❤️🙏🙏❤️teenager in the drivers seat," she joking wrote alongside a photo of Mason holding onto a steering wheel with both hands while driving through an intersection.

In addition to Mason, Glanville also shares son Jake, 13, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who is now married to LeAnn Rimes.

Although Glanville, 47, and Cibrian, 47, went through a rough patch after he had an affair with Rimes over a decade ago, the exes have put their past behind them and are working toward a cordial relationship.

This past December, Glanville posed for a Christmas photo alongside her children, Cibrian, Rimes and multiple other family members. "Merry Christmas #modern family," she captioned the snap.

On Twitter, Glanville reiterated that she “spent 5 minutes [with them] while picking up my children that is it.”

“I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family,” she tweeted. “Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic.”

“I love everyone in that pic I just don’t want it getting twisted,” she added. “We are all in a good place I just didn’t want it misconstrued.”

Months later, the proud mom celebrated Jake officially becoming a teenager in April by posting a toddler photo of her youngest child to Instagram. "Happy birthday to me and to my baby Jake Austin Cibrian Glanville he turns 13 today! He is officially a teenager & One of the two greatest loves of my life💗💗💗🙏🙏," she captioned the adorable snap.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Glanville and her sons have been spending time at home together.

"Self quarantine with my biggest baby 💗💗🙏🍀🍀🍀" Glanville wrote next to a selfie of herself and Mason in March.

And during their time at home, the teens have been practicing their cooking skills in the kitchen.

"My boys are cooking me lunch :/ scared but it’s the cutest thing only one knife accident so far 💗💗💗Happy Mother’s Day to all of you out there enjoy!" she wrote alongside a photo of her sons making her a meal on Mother's Day.

Brandi Glanville with her sons
Brandi Glanville/Instagram

Last month, she shared a sweet throwback photo of her children dressed up and posing next to her.

"#FlashbackFriday The two Loves of my life. 💗💗," Glanville said about her sons.

