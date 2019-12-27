Brandi Glanville Smiles with Ex Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes on Christmas: 'Modern Family'

Despite their contentious past, Brandi Glanville reunited with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes in the spirit of the holiday season.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a photo of herself on Christmas with Cibrian, Rimes, and her and Cibrian’s sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12. Several other family members were also included in the shot.

“Merry Christmas #modernfamily,” Glanville, 47, captioned the post on Instagram.

After a fan remarked that the boys were “happy having both parents together for Christmas” because “that’s what matters the most,” Glanville responded to clarify that they didn’t actually celebrate together.

“I was just picking them up at their dads house I was there for five minutes total,” she wrote. “But yes that’s all that matters.”

Fellow RHOBH alum Kim Richards also commented on the photo, commending Glanville for the reunion.

“Come a long way all of you!!!” she wrote. “Best thing for all…Finally you all have Christmas with peace & joy. Means so much to our children.”

On Twitter, Glanville reiterated that she “spent 5 minutes [with them] while picking up my children that is it.”

“I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family,” she tweeted. “Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic.”

“I love everyone in that pic I just don’t want it getting twisted,” she added. “We are all in a good place I just didn’t want it misconstrued.”

Rimes, 37, posted the same family photo on Instagram, as well as three photos of her and Cibrian, 46, celebrating the holidays.

“Merry Christmas from the Cibs and the fam!” she wrote. “Wishing you all a joy-full day! #merrychristmas#christmas2019 #family #LovE.”

The stars went through a rough patch after Cibrian had an affair with Rimes over a decade ago. He filed for divorce from Glanville in 2009, shortly after going public with his relationship with Rimes. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

Last year, Glanville said she and Rimes decided to put their past behind them and work toward a cordial relationship.

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” Glanville recalled during an episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt‘s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast.

“We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her,” she continued, adding that “it was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant.”

While Glanville admitted that she and Rimes are still “not always going to agree on everything,” she said “the kids were so happy that day, because I actually got to go inside [Rimes and Cibrian’s] house.”

In recent months, they seem to have finally reached the point of peaceful co-parenting, with the trio coming together to celebrate Easter in April.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” Rimes joked on Instagram at the time. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!”