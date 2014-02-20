Brandi Glanville: Eddie Cibrian Is Asking Me for Child Support

The Real Housewives star claims her ex, who's married to LeAnn Rimes, wants money to help raise their two sons

Nearly four years after their messy split, Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian are still at odds – and this time, it’s over money.

On Tuesday, Glanville posted on Twitter: “Im not taking cheap shots at my ex in my new book cuz its all true,&now mr fancy new cars&house man is asking ME for child support!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Glanville, 41, and her ex have two sons, Mason, 10, and Jake, 6.

A rep for Cibrian says in a statement to PEOPLE, “There is no truth to the claims that Eddie has requested child support from Brandi now, nor will he ever request child support from his ex-wife. The notion is preposterous. This is yet another ploy for self-promotion.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star divorced Cibrian in 2010; he married LeAnn Rimes in 2011.