Brandi Glanville Says She Did Not Tape RHOBH Reunion But Will Film Separately with Andy Cohen

Brandi Glanville was not present at the taping of the season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Friday, the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian, who appeared on seasons 3 through 5 of RHOBH, revealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered that she will be filming one-on-one with Andy Cohen separate from the Housewives — following her explosive claim that she had an affair with Denise Richards this season.

"So, I was set to do the reunion yesterday with all the ladies," Glanville, 47, said on her podcast. "I had the tech rehearsal and everything and y'all know — I don't cancel, I don't run away. I'm just not a coward."

Glanville said, however, at the last minute on Thursday she "got a call from production."

"We just talked about how I was feeling and how the [Housewives] were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion — as I was set to do — I would sit down separately with Andy and do more of a one-on-one."

Explaining the reason, Glanville shared that "[producers] just didn't want what happened last year where Camille [Grammer] came on at the end and everyone piled on Camille and Camille went crazy."

Glanville said when she thought about it she "absolutely" agreed that this was the best decision.

"How much better would it be for me to just sit down with Andy and talk and not have to fight because at this point, I'm done. I really want to put this behind me and move forward," Glanville said.

"So, I'm good, we're all good. I really had a sense of relief," she continued.

Glanville shared that "at the end of the day" she was the one who was "hurt" by Denise and not any of the other women and there was really no "point" in her being at the reunion.

"It's not their fight," Glanville said of the other Housewives.

"I shared it, but it's my fight and at this point, I'm starting to feel sorry for Denise. Let this be between her and I," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Lisa Rinna blasted the season 10 reunion taping as "bulls---" in a cryptic post shared to her Instagram Stories.

"Reunion was bulls--- today," wrote Rinna, 57. "I've never said that in 6 years."

"I guess cease and desists work," she added.

It's unclear what cease and desist Rinna is referring to, but in the trailer for this season, Rinna accused her old friend Denise of sending one. Denise replied, "Who told you that?"

Bravo declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Season 10 of the franchise will soon show the drama between Denise and Glanville unfold.

As fans know, this season has been a tense one due to Glanville's claims about Denise. The Wild Things star, 49, has repeatedly denied the alleged affair.

Viewers have seen most of the cast at odds with Denise this season after she asked the women not to discuss threesomes in front of her children at a dinner party. The women, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, accused her of "mom-shaming" them.

After months of buildup, Glanville made her season 10 debut at Kyle's Black and White Gala during Thursday's episode. Upon entering the party, Glanville, 47, told Kyle she felt "a little nervous." Later in the night, she was seen giving a hug to Denise before the two sat side-by-side on a couch with the other Housewives during the gala's auction.

In a teaser of next week's episode of RHOBH, Glanville is seen slapping Denise's behind as she bends over behind a bar.

"As much as you guys are codependent-ish and I like it —" Glanville says, before making a proposition to the Bond Girl and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

"We're not codependent," Denise says with a smile.

"I want to be a throuple with you guys," Glanville tells Denise and Aaron.

Later in the teaser, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kim Richards and Kyle are sitting with Brandi, who warns them about Denise.

"Denise wants to run from the truth," says Kyle, 51. "She has these feelings, but she doesn't want to say it."

"You guys need to be careful with her, because she's not who she pretends to be," Glanville says.

In an explosive supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE early last month, Glanville reveals her alleged affair with Denise.

"I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,' " she tells Kyle, Rinna, Girardi, Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley.

The Housewives later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a different gathering, to which she tearfully responds: "What the f---?"

"That is not true!" says Denise, who has been wed to Phypers since 2018. (Denise's rep has also denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE.)

Denise said in a recent interview with The Talk that she knows "my truth," as does Phypers — and that the claims pale in comparison to rumors she's faced in the past.

"I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made," said Denise, who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2005. "So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, 'Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.' It is what it is."