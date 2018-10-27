Brandi Glanville Denies Attacking Actor at Halloween Party: 'I Didn't Hit Anyone'

Brandi Glanville was accused of attacking an actor at a Halloween party this weekend — but she denies any involvement.

Actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph accused Glanville, 45, of assaulting him during the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, reported TMZ.

Randolph claimed that after walking into the bash, he ran into Glanville, who was there with a former romantic partner of his, according to the outlet. The actor reportedly told the cops that the woman punched him in the face and split his lip — and that Glanville attacked him as well. The reality star reportedly told the police she was only trying to break up the altercation.

Hours after the story was first published on Saturday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 45, denied the claims, saying that she didn’t even “see a fight at all.”

“@tmz I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all !! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story,” she wrote on Twitter.

@tmz I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all !! I don’t know “DJKLUV” end of story — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 27, 2018

TMZ also reported that Randolph filed a police report for battery against Glanville, although no arrests were made after cops showed up to the party.

An officer from the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a battery report was filed on Friday and that no arrests were made, although they were unable to identify who filed the report, or who it was against.

Glanville’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Brandi Glanville Says She Couldn’t Even Believe That Jennifer Lawrence Knew Her Name

Days earlier, Glanville said her Los Angeles home was burglarized while she and her two children were home and that she felt lucky no one was harmed.

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” she tweeted.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” she told Us Weekly. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

Glanville shares son Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 45.