RHOBH's Brandi Glanville Seemingly Alludes to Denise Richards Hookup Rumor with Cryptic Post

Brandi Glanville isn’t spilling the tea just yet.

After a rumor surfaced that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hooked up with her costar Denise Richards — which a rep for Richards denied — Glanville seemingly addressed the news with a cryptic post on Instagram.

“When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…” she captioned a photo of herself assuming a Zen-like meditation pose during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Glanville, 47, also reposted a fan’s reaction GIF on her Instagram Story where the fan pleaded, “@brandiglanville spill the tea please.”

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Richards had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

“It isn’t true,” her publicist told PEOPLE of the report. A rep for Glanville has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source told PEOPLE that “what really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season.”

“There is a lot of she said, she said going on,” the source added. “But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The source confirmed that Richards didn’t attend the RHOBH finale party in December but said filming has been complete for a few weeks.

Richards, 48, joined the show as a Housewife last season, even filming her wedding to husband Aaron Phypers.

Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001-2010, joined the show in season 2 and departed the cast after season 5, though she’s returned for cameos ever since. She will recur in season 10.

After Richards was announced as a season 9 Housewife last year, Glanville told PEOPLE, “I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her.”

“We have the same agent so I know her and she’s always seemed sweet,” she added. “But I look forward to seeing the naughty side!”

And they seemed to get along during Glanville’s brief appearance last season when they had dinner together and discussed #PuppyGate.

The upcoming season also stars returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, plus new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Camille Grammer has also teased a return to the series.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere early this year.