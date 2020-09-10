Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear Reached Out to Support Her During Denise Richards Drama

Brandi Glanville's claim that she had an affair with Denise Richards dominated this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Brandi Glanville's conflict with Denise Richards has taken center stage on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season — and it's not over yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, Glanville took fans by surprise when she name-dropped Heather Locklear after the host asked whether any non-Bravo stars had reached out to support her.

"Heather just reached out to me and said 'thank you' with a bunch of hearts and prayer [emojis]," Glanville claimed. "It just made me feel like I was probably bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see, and I wrote back, 'Of course, the truth always comes out,' and she wrote a bunch more hearts. And then I said, 'Hey, you should be on Watch What Happens Live with me,' and she said, 'I've already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I'm not going to do it.' "

Richards, 49, has been accused of sending cease and desist letters to her fellow cast members this season. It is unclear what alleged cease and desist Glanville was referring to.

Image zoom Brandi Glanville, Heather Locklear and Denise Richards Presley Ann/Getty; Marc Flores/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Locklear and Glanville texted during the season.

Reps for Richards and Locklear did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Richards' rep confirmed on Wednesday that after two seasons, the Wild Things star would not be returning to the franchise. Bravo had no comment.

Image zoom Denise Richards John Tsiavis/Bravo

In an interview with the Washington Post in July, the actress firmly denied the alleged affair with Glanville.

"I did not have an affair," she said. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

She also denied Glanville's claim that she and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage.

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," she said.