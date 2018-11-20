Brandi Glanville caught an alleged burglar “red-handed” as he was breaking into her Range Rover over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed in a tweet Monday that following a lunch date in Sherman Oaks on Sunday, she discovered that a man had allegedly broken into her car.

“Yesterday at 3 pm ish on Ventura blvd in Sherman oaks after lunch my date came across a man burglarizing my car red-handed,” she tweeted.

“My date caught the thief & held him down until police arrived. People are getting so bold it’s scary,” she continued. “Thankfully no one was hurt.”

In footage obtained by TMZ, Glanville’s friend is seen fighting with the alleged burglar at the wheel of her white vehicle before the man runs off.

“Call the police!” Glanville, 46, yells as her friend chases after the man and eventually pins him down on the sidewalk.

“A man broke into my car,” Glanville reveals after the videographer inquires about the incident.

Glanville is also overheard saying, “We were walking to the car and we saw my door was open and I’m like, ‘Why is my door open?’ “

At the end of the video, as the RHOBH star’s friend continues to hold the man down, two officers arrive and handcuff the alleged burglar.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to PEOPLE that an individual suspect was arrested for a theft of a motor vehicle on Nov. 18 in the area of Ventura and Lemona Ave. in Van Nuys.

The incident comes weeks after the reality star said her Los Angeles house was burglarized while she and her two children were home.

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” she tweeted Oct. 23.

Glanville said the incident occurred during the afternoon when the family was home and the alarm was not activated.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” she told Us Weekly. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

Glanville shares son Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. She said she feels lucky that no one was harmed.

“[The] scariest thing is thinking what could’ve happened if either myself or one of my boys walked in on them in the process of robbing us,” said Glanville, who did not reveal what was stolen from her home.