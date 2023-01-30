Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo departed the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ahead of schedule, three sources close to the show tell PEOPLE.

The two reality stars were filming in Marrakech, Morocco last week for the second installment of the Peacock franchise's Ex-Wives Club format when, according to insiders, Glanville took things too far with Manzo during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source says. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Following the incident, a decision was made by production to report what happened to higher ups.

Filming continued that night and into the next morning when Glanville, a second source notes, was made aware of Manzo's feelings and apologized via text message.

Still, a decision was made that afternoon unbeknownst to Manzo to remove Glanville from the trip early. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," a third source says, "so she was asked to leave."

Later that night, Manzo decided she didn't want to film anymore and chose to exit the show on her own. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," the first insider says.

Costars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi were supportive of her decision, the second source notes, as was production. Filming continued on the series and wrapped on Saturday night.

Representatives for Peacock, Manzo and Glanville had no comment to PEOPLE.

Caroline Manzo in November 2019. Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier on Saturday, Manzo, 61, shared a photo to her Instagram Story of granddaughter Marchesa (a.k.a. Markie) at her cheer competition. She was later tagged in a post at a restaurant with her daughter, Lauren.

Glanville, 50, shared a photo of a camel presumably taken from the trip. "Bon Soir Morocco," she wrote, using the French phrase for "Good evening." She added three heart emojis and the Arabic word for thank you, "SHUKRAN."

PEOPLE exclusively reported about the cast of Ultimate Girls Trip 4 earlier this month.

The show marks a big return to the Housewives universe and to reality television for Manzo, who departed RHONJ in 2013 after season 5. She later starred in Manzo'd with Children, a spinoff show with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33. It went off the air in 2016.

On the other hand, Glanville has remained a mainstay on reality TV, even after departing RHOBH as an official cast member in 2015 after the show's fifth season. The mother of two has returned to the show frequently as a guest, and has been seen on other shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules and most recently, the Peacock hit The Traitors.

Brandi Glanville in October 2019. Presley Ann/Getty

It is not known yet when RHUGT season 4 will air. PEOPLE confirmed in July that season 3 of the series will include RHONY's Leah McSweeney; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; RHOA's Porsha Williams and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. That trip, filmed in Thailand, has yet to set a premiere date but is expected later this year.

The first two seasons of RHUGT are now streaming on Peacock.