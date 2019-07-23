Brain Games Reboot Guests Include Tiffany Haddish and Kristen Bell, Keegan-Michael Key to Host

The show also features Ted Danson, Rebel Wilson and Meghan Trainor

By Justin Curto
July 23, 2019 02:00 PM

If anyone can make science understandable, it’s actors and musicians.

That’s the claim of rebooted series Brain Games. Hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key, recent star of The Lion King and Toy Story 4, the Nat Geo show explains psychological concepts by having celebrity guests try different challenges, to hilarious and educational results. (Watch PEOPLE’s exclusive trailer above.)

RELATED: Kristen Bell Reveals How Her Daughters Inspired the Veronica Mars Reboot

The new season includes a star-studded slate of celebrity guests. Movie star Tiffany Haddish looks at Hollywood’s use of illusions, couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard show differences in how men’s and women’s brains work, TV star Ted Danson joins the Blue Man Group to explore fake news through science, and Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin see how developed and developing brains are different.

Movie star Rebel Wilson, pop star Meghan Trainor, comedian Jack Black, NFL quarterback Drew Brees and Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban also helm episodes. The series promises cameos from celebrities including iconic actor Tom Hanks and son Colin, actor Tim Allen, TV star Gillian Jacobs, comedian Kevin Hart and director Jordan Peele.

RELATED VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key On His Toy Story 4 Character Joining the Dynamic: ‘It’s So Heartwarming’

The rebooted season will be Brain Games‘ eighth, after it ran in 2011 and from 2013-16.

Brain Games premieres Dec. 1 on the National Geographic Channel.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.