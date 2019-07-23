Brain Games Reboot Guests Include Tiffany Haddish and Kristen Bell, Keegan-Michael Key to Host

If anyone can make science understandable, it’s actors and musicians.

That’s the claim of rebooted series Brain Games. Hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key, recent star of The Lion King and Toy Story 4, the Nat Geo show explains psychological concepts by having celebrity guests try different challenges, to hilarious and educational results. (Watch PEOPLE’s exclusive trailer above.)

The new season includes a star-studded slate of celebrity guests. Movie star Tiffany Haddish looks at Hollywood’s use of illusions, couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard show differences in how men’s and women’s brains work, TV star Ted Danson joins the Blue Man Group to explore fake news through science, and Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin see how developed and developing brains are different.

Movie star Rebel Wilson, pop star Meghan Trainor, comedian Jack Black, NFL quarterback Drew Brees and Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban also helm episodes. The series promises cameos from celebrities including iconic actor Tom Hanks and son Colin, actor Tim Allen, TV star Gillian Jacobs, comedian Kevin Hart and director Jordan Peele.

The rebooted season will be Brain Games‘ eighth, after it ran in 2011 and from 2013-16.

Brain Games premieres Dec. 1 on the National Geographic Channel.