'Brady Bunch' Star Susan Olsen Looks Back on Romance Chatter About Florence Henderson and Barry Williams

Barry Williams once took his TV mom, Florence Henderson on a "date," which both have previously discussed with PEOPLE

By
Published on May 22, 2023 10:29 AM
florence Henderson, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams
Photo: Alison Buck/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Susan Olsen is setting the record straight on one of the lingering Brady Bunch rumors.

The child actor, who played Cindy Brady on the hit family sitcom, addressed rumblings that her TV mother and brother had an affair.

"I disliked the rumors that Florence Henderson and Barry Williams had an affair," Olsen, 61, said during an appearance at The Hollywood Museum, according to Fox News.

"Barry had a crush on her," Olsen said. "She was very kind to him. She let him take her out for her birthday. So I don't like the implication that's been out there, that something was going on with them. There wasn't anything going on with them except for mutual respect and love."

"The Brady Bunch" Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, Mike Lookinland, Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Maureen McCormick circa 1969
The cast of The Brady Bunch. MPTV

In 1991, Henderson made similar remarks PEOPLE: "He had a crush on me, and he asked me out for a date, which I II never forget."

Williams was 15 years old at the time of the get-together, and the actress was 36. "He was too young to drive," she recalled "so his older brother brought him to my hotel, and then I drove us to the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, where we saw a singer. It was so sweet because Barry made sure we had a good table. After the show, his brother picked him up and took him home."

She added, "The crush was a very serious thing for him, so I was never condescending. I certainly liked him too, but I wasn't exactly the Cher of the TV mom set."

Williams also spoke about his crush to PEOPLE in 2016. "It wasn't that I sought to bed her. I just wanted to spend time with her." After Henderson's death the same year, Williams called her "a mom, a friend, a coworker, an inspiration and a mentor."

The Brady Bunch is streaming on Paramount+.

