The Handmaid’s Tale Star Bradley Whitford Calls Kylie Jenner’s Gilead-Themed Party ‘Tacky’

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner‘s decision to throw a The Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash over the weekend didn’t win her any favor with one of the Hulu show’s stars, Bradley Whitford.

The actor, 59, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of CBS’ The Talk, where he added his voice to the critics questioning Jenner and her fellow party guests for ignoring the point of Margaret Atwood’s story, and the themes of female oppression it tackles.

“I don’t know … seems a little tacky,” said Whitford. “You know, that costume is so kind of iconic, and it’s interesting how it’s changed from initially a sort of symbol of oppression to now, as the show is moving ahead, to a symbol of resistance. So, yeah, a cocktail party seems to sort of dash all that significance.”

Jenner, 21, shared photos on her Instagram story of the party over the weekend, which she threw at her Hidden Hills home in honor of pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday. Assistant Victoria Villarroel and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, as well as Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie were counted as guests.

All wore matching handmaid costumes and sipped on specialty cocktails (named “praise be vodka” and “under his eye tequila”). Meanwhile, Jenner’s house was transformed to resemble Gilead, the fictional setting of Atwood’s popular dystopian novel and its Elisabeth Moss-led television adaptation.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for ‘Tone Deaf’ Handmaid’s Tale-Themed Party

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party Sofia Richie/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Poses with Sofia Richie in Matching Costumes at Handmaid’s Tale-Themed Party

Though all appeared to be having fun, some critics online were not when they saw the pictures.

“I honestly believe Kylie Jenner did NOT understand The Handmaids Tale if she’s throwing a themed party about it,” wrote one.

Others were more direct, calling it “disturbed,” ” tone deaf as f—,” and asking “what’s wrong with her?“

“Women like Kylie Jenner will never lose bodily autonomy and access to abortion care,” wrote one critic. “Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale isn’t a joke. This is offensive when people are suffering every day without full access to reproductive care. Countless people are harmed by societal tendencies like those in the Handmaid’s Tale. Jenner and friends are using insane privilege to dip their toes into the waters of oppression.”

But some were more sympathetic toward the star.

“Dressing up as characters from a show or movie is extremely common,” said one fan. “People have dressed up as murders and drug dealers but that doesn’t mean they support it. Y’all quit being the f—ing fun police.”

“In a weird way that’s cool AF,” said one, another adding, “I’m so jealous of Kylie Jenner’s Handmaid’s Tale party it looks soooo FUN!!!!! #praisebe.”

RELATED VIDEO: YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Call Out Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line for Being ‘Basic’

Jenner has yet to publicly respond to the backlash (a rep for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment).

Her Handmaid’s Tale party was one of the few ways she celebrated Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday.

Also on Saturday, Jenner shared a short video of a bunch of her pals — all wearing matching pink sweats — while standing in front of a bus emblazoned with the words “Stas Turns 22”

“Road trip!” she could be heard yelling off camera.

Hours earlier, Karanikolaou and Jenner hit the town together and ended up spending time at the same nightclub as her former best friend Jordyn Woods, as well as sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. (Both Jenner and Woods, 21, were there to celebrate Stassie’s birthday, although it’s unclear why Thompson, 28, visited the West Hollywood hotspot, according to TMZ).

While en route to the bash, Jenner shared a clip of herself and the birthday girl posing together in their vehicle, writing, “Bestie birthday weekend @stassiebaby.”

Less than one month earlier, the two pals cemented their friendship while also paying tribute to Jenner’s 16-month-old daughter Stormi by getting matching tattoos of her name.