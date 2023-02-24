Bradley Whitford Is 'Ready' to Make a' West Wing' and 'Law & Order' Crossover Happen: 'Let's Do It'

Whitford, who played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman from 1999 to 2006 and recently guest-starred on SVU, exclusively tells PEOPLE who he'd recruit

Published on February 24, 2023
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "King of the Moon" Episode 24015 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bradley Whitford as Pence Humphreys, Mariska Hargitay
Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

The West Order? Law & Wing?

While there may be no real plans (or name) for a crossover event between Law & Order and The West Wing, Bradley Whitford is absolutely interested.

"I'm ready," Whitford, 63, shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "Any time. Let's do it. We'll get [Allison] Janney. We'll get Martin [Sheen] in there. I was just texting with Martin. Not texting, emailing."

Whitford, who guest-starred opposite Mariska Hargitay in this week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as a suspected murderer suffering from dementia, played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman on The West Wing from 1999 to 2006. (Janney portrayed press secretary C.J. Cregg, and Sheen played President Jed Bartlet.)

2001 Emmys Throwbacks
Getty

As it turns out, Janney and Sheen are two of the only West Wing alumni who have yet to guest-star on SVU in the show's 24 seasons.

Janel Moloney, who played Lyman's senior assistant and eventual love interest Donna Moss, appeared on the NBC hit in 2018 as a doctor with questionable ethics, and she even had a more recent guest arc on SVU vet Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime spin-off as Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb.

Image
Michael O'Neil/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Joshua Malina, who played White House Communications Director Will Bailey, also booked a two-episode arc on SVU as perverted photographer Simon Wilkes.

When asked about his former costar's turn on SVU, Whitford — who has been known to playfully spar with Malina on social media — replies: "I avoid Josh's work as much as possible. When was Josh on the show?"

Supposedly just now learning about the 2014 appearance, Whitford quips, "Well, I'm amazed that the franchise wasn't taken down by that terrible mistake on Dick Wolf's part. He's a terrible actor."

Though The West Wing ended more than 15 years ago, Whitford and Malina have kept fans entertained with their social media banter (though Whitford reveals he's been kicked off Twitter for the time being — adding a plea to be reinstated if anyone has "any pull" so he can "promote" his projects).

Joshua Malina
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Returning to the possibility of a West Wing/Law & Order crossover, one question remains: Would Josh Lyman have what it takes to be on Benson & Co.'s team?

"He's a little snot," Whitford says. "He probably would've wanted to be a prosecutor."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, and The West Wing can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

