Bradley Whitford Is 'Ready' to Make a' West Wing' and 'Law & Order' Crossover Happen: 'Let's Do It'

The West Order? Law & Wing?

While there may be no real plans (or name) for a crossover event between Law & Order and The West Wing, Bradley Whitford is absolutely interested.

"I'm ready," Whitford, 63, shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "Any time. Let's do it. We'll get [Allison] Janney. We'll get Martin [Sheen] in there. I was just texting with Martin. Not texting, emailing."

Whitford, who guest-starred opposite Mariska Hargitay in this week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as a suspected murderer suffering from dementia, played White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman on The West Wing from 1999 to 2006. (Janney portrayed press secretary C.J. Cregg, and Sheen played President Jed Bartlet.)

As it turns out, Janney and Sheen are two of the only West Wing alumni who have yet to guest-star on SVU in the show's 24 seasons.

Janel Moloney, who played Lyman's senior assistant and eventual love interest Donna Moss, appeared on the NBC hit in 2018 as a doctor with questionable ethics, and she even had a more recent guest arc on SVU vet Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime spin-off as Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb.

Joshua Malina, who played White House Communications Director Will Bailey, also booked a two-episode arc on SVU as perverted photographer Simon Wilkes.

When asked about his former costar's turn on SVU, Whitford — who has been known to playfully spar with Malina on social media — replies: "I avoid Josh's work as much as possible. When was Josh on the show?"

Supposedly just now learning about the 2014 appearance, Whitford quips, "Well, I'm amazed that the franchise wasn't taken down by that terrible mistake on Dick Wolf's part. He's a terrible actor."

Though The West Wing ended more than 15 years ago, Whitford and Malina have kept fans entertained with their social media banter (though Whitford reveals he's been kicked off Twitter for the time being — adding a plea to be reinstated if anyone has "any pull" so he can "promote" his projects).

Returning to the possibility of a West Wing/Law & Order crossover, one question remains: Would Josh Lyman have what it takes to be on Benson & Co.'s team?

"He's a little snot," Whitford says. "He probably would've wanted to be a prosecutor."

