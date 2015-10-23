Bradley Cooper Jokingly Compares Grandmas with Jimmy Kimmel: Mine 'Was Like an Ewok Who Had Schwarzenegger Arms'

A grandma face-off?

Bradley Cooper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night and the two old friends jokingly riffed on the appearances of their respective grandmas. Bottom line? It’s safe to say the family matriarchs were never in line to win any beauty pageants.

The Burnt star appeared on the late-night show to promote his new culinary-themed movie, and the conversation logically turned to family food traditions.

Cooper, 40, initially praised his grandmother as “incredible” when Kimmel, 47, asked him to name the person in the family who was the go-to cook – he singled out her cheesecake and the pizza dough she cut “with scissors that a carpenter uses.”

But it was Kimmel who kicked off the unflattering visuals when he recalled the unique look of his grandmother.

“[My family] recently told me that my grandmother, who died when I was in high school and I didn’t really have a concept of her size, was 5’4″ and, like, 270 lbs.”

Cooper then upped the ante with this image of his beloved granny.

“She was a very big, small woman, who had like arms like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he said. “She was like an Ewok who had, like, Schwarzenegger arms.”

The three-time Oscar nominee then recalled another specific detail about his grandmother, who helped run the family garlic business.

“I always remember her engagement ring always had tons of dried dough in it, from kneading all day long,” he said.

Not to be outdone, Kimmel, who filmed the show in Brooklyn this week, replied: “My grandmother had – you know how the hipsters in Brooklyn have mustaches – she had the first hipster mustache.”

But Cooper wrapped up the back-and-forth when he hinted that his grandmother looked a bit more like Frida Kahlo: “My grandmother had a unibrow.”