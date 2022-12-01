Brad William Henke, 'Orange Is the New Black' Actor and Former NFL Star, Dead at 56

Brad William Henke, who won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work on Orange Is the New Black, died in his sleep on Monday

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 08:53 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Brad William Henke arrives at FX's "Justified" series finale premiere held at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player and Orange Is the New Black actor, has died. He was 56.

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner died in his sleep on Monday, his family told Deadline. A cause of death was not made available, and a rep for Henke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born April 10, 1966, in Columbus, Nebraska, Henke was raised in Littleton, Colorado, before he served as football team captain at the University of Arizona. There, he played as a defensive lineman and studied as an All-Academic student journalist.

Henke was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, but he was cut during training camp. He then played for the Denver Broncos, joining the team at Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers, before injuries forced him to retire in 1994.

The retired athlete then transitioned into acting, with roles in such films as Space Jam (1996), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Must Love Dogs (2005), World Trade Center (2006), Hollywoodland (2006), Short Term 12 (2009), Pacific Rim (2013), Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016) and Split (2016).

Orange Is The New Black (2016) Season 4, Episode 12 Air Date (Streaming) June 17th, 2016 The Animals Brad William Henke and Kate Mulgrew
JoJo Whilden/Netflix

He also appeared in TV shows like Chicago Hope, Nash Bridges, ER, Dexter, Lost, Criminal Minds, Shameless, The Office, Castle and MacGyver.

Henke won a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series in 2017 after his arc as corrections officer Desi Piscatella on OITNB.

The actor married actress Katelin Chesna in 2001 after working together on his short-lived Showtime series Going to California. Before their divorce in 2008, Henke spoke to PEOPLE about starting a family with Chesna.

RELATED VIDEO: Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79 Following 'Short Illness'

"We got a dog named Puggles and that made us more of a family," he said in 2006. "Then we decided to get a house! And now we're adopting a 14-year-old foster child."

Henke is survived by his wife Sonja, stepson Aaden, stepdaughter Leasa and grandchild Amirah.

