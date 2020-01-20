Brad Pitt is still there for Jennifer Aniston!

The actor, who won his first individual Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood on Sunday night, took a moment backstage to watch his ex-wife accept her own award.

In a photo captured by The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt, 56, can be seen taking in Aniston’s reaction when her name was called as the winner for her performance in The Morning Show.

“And all of you, your performances inspire me,” Aniston said in her emotional acceptance speech as Pitt looked on. “For years, I feel like we’ve kind of grown up together and I’m just, I know that you know the few times I’ve been invited back into this room, over the last 20 something years. It’s been so special the times that I’ve been invited.”

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston's #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

It’s not the first memorable moment of the night concerning Pitt and Aniston, 50.

During Pitt’s acceptance speech — in which he joked about his character in the Quentin Tarantino film, who “doesn’t get on with his wife” — Aniston could be seen in the audience smiling at the actor and joining in the applause.

Earlier this month, on the red carpet after the Golden Globes (which both Pitt and Aniston also attended), the Ad Astra star told Entertainment Tonight that he expected to see the Friends star that night.

Image zoom Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Emma McIntyre/Getty

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” he told the outlet. After ET pointed out that the world wanted a photo of them together at the event, he joked, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. … That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

The world’s wish came true at the SAG Awards Sunday night, as the pair were photographed not only smiling at one another but also holding hands.

The duo were married from 2000-2005, and while it’s been 15 years since their divorce, Aniston and Pitt have remained friends.

Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A last February, as well as her annual holiday party in December.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.