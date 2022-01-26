The couple, who met in 2008 and got engaged in 2015, had four failed wedding dates over the past six years due to fires, a mudslide, and the COVID-19 pandemic

Brad Garrett Is Married! Everybody Loves Raymond Star Weds IsaBeall Quella: 'The Love of My Life'

Brad Garrett is a married man!

The Everybody Loves Raymond star tied the knot with his longtime love, IsaBeall Quella, on Nov. 11, 2021, in Montecito, California, the actor's rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"I married the love of my life," Garrett, 61, says in a statement, before joking, "Her, not so much."

For their big day, Quella, 37, wore a stunning gown designed by Reem Acra while Garrett was dressed to the nines in a suit by Di Stefano.

The wedding was a long time coming for the couple who first met in 2008 at Vose Galleries in Boston, where Quella was working at the time. After dating for seven years, Garrett proposed to Quella in December 2015 at the Winston Churchill suite of New York's Waldorf Astoria.

Since then, Garrett and Quella have attempted to marry four separate times but had to postpone the date — twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once due to wildfires and a fourth time because of a mudslide.

They now reside in Malibu with their two dogs, Ivy and Chester, who were incorporated into their special day.

Brad Garrett Wedding Brad Garrett and IsaBeall Quella's dog Ivy | Credit: Lacie Hansen

Throughout the nearly 15 years they've been together, Garrett has never shied away from publicly expressing his love for Quella.

On her birthday last year, Garrett wrote a sweet tribute on Instagram that read, "You are truly the most incredible human I've ever met."

"As not to embarrass you because I know your humility I'll just say Thank You. For everything. You're the love of my life even though you're free to date," he wrote. "Wish I had a time machine. And a new head. More and forever as the authorities allow. ❤️🙏🎂."

FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic And Twentieth Century Fox Television's 68th Primetime Emmy Awards After Party - Arrivals Brad Garrett and IsaBeall Quella | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Later that year, Garrett celebrated International Women's Day with a post in honor of his wife-to-be and his 22-year-old daughter, Hope.

"You are celebrated EVERY DAY. Thank you for making me better; inspiring me and teaching me the power of love," he wrote. "Your kindness, compassion and grace makes this world a beautiful place. With love and endless admiration"