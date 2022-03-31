Boy Meets World Star William Daniels 'Very Content' at 95, Shares Secret to 70 Years of Marriage

"If we're together, we're okay," Bonnie Bartlett said of her 70-year marriage with William Daniels, who celebrated his 95th birthday on Thursday

William Daniels is sharing the secrets to life and love as he marks a milestone birthday.

The Boy Meets World star celebrated his 95th birthday on Thursday and told Forbes the secret to his 70-year marriage with wife Bonnie Bartlett and their "very content" life together at their home in Southern California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"At first, there's a lot of struggle and there's a lot of uncertainty of whether you're in the right business at all when you can't get a job and you can be difficult — difficult to live with because of all this uncertainty," Daniels explained. "What you really have to do is learn to respect the other person and their feelings and try to be as easy (laughs) to live with as you possibly can."

He asked Bartlett, 92, on a date when they were studying acting at Northwestern University and they've been together ever since, tying the knot in 1951.

"So much happens and you live — the good things, you hurt each other," Bartlett added. "We've hurt each other but you recover and you grow and you change and you adapt. You have to be able to adapt to the other person. You have to think of them first. It doesn't happen overnight. It took us years to get to a real companionship marriage."

william daniels Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Daniels and Bartlett each have had their own acting careers, also appearing onscreen together in Killer On Board (1977), All Night Long (1981) and the '80s medical drama series St. Elsewhere. Bartlett later appeared on Boy Meets World as Dean Bolander, the love interest for Daniels' beloved Mr. Feeny.

"We both have the same goals. We both liked acting. We both liked when the other one worked," Bartlett said, to which Daniels added: "There was never any jealousy between the two of us. We were happy when the other one was working."

Taking a step back from work in recent years, Daniels and Bartlett spend much of their time with their three children and several grandchildren. "If we're together, we're okay," Bartlett said.

RELATED VIDEO: Ben Savage Almost Aces "Boy Meets World" Trivia

"I am really a very lucky guy and I'm very content at where we are right now," Daniels added.