Boy Meets World Star William Daniels, 91, Stops Attempted Burglary at His Home

William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World, stopped an attempted burglary at his home over the weekend.

TMZ reports that Daniels, 91, and his wife Bonnie Bartlett were at their San Fernando Valley home Saturday night when someone tried to kick in the back door at 9:20 p.m. Daniels quickly turned on the lights, prompting the intruder to flee the property.

His rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a statement: “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty

According to TMZ, despite a recent surge of burglaries in the area targeting celebrities, authorities believe the attempted burglary was a random act and that Daniels was not targeted.

A spokesperson for the LAPD had no information to provide when reached by PEOPLE.

Daniels played the iconic teacher for all seven seasons of the ABC sitcom from 1993-2000. He’s also known for his role as Mark Craig in NBC’s medical drama St. Elsewhere, for which he won two Emmy awards.

His costar Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, tweeted about the thwarted burglary, congratulating his TV teacher/neighbor.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny!” he wrote.