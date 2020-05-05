Boy Meets World Star William Daniels (Mr. Feeny!) Thanks Teachers for Working During Coronavirus

America's favorite teacher has a message for educators having to adjust to teaching online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In honor of National Teacher's Day, William Daniels, who starred as the beloved Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, recorded a special message encouragement for the "unsung heroes" and remind people just how important teachers are.

"I'm here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations," Daniels, 93, said in an E! News video. "Our teachers provide us with so much. They're there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world, and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard. I'm talking to you, Mr. Matthews."

Daniels ended the message by quoting lines from his final scene on Boy Meets World.

"So thank your teachers today and every day and remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you," he said. "As my final piece of teacherly advice: believe in yourselves, dream, try, do good. I love you all. Class dismissed."

As the coronavirus spread in the United States, schools around the country shut down to help limit the infection rate of the viral illness, forcing educators to teach virtually through video classes.

Daniels starred as the insightful instructor on the hit teen series for seven seasons from 1993-2000. He later reprised the role in June 2014 for the Disney Channel series spinoff Girl Meets World — which followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence's (Danielle Fishel) daughter in her own adventures. That show ended in January 2017.

Last year, the Boy Meets World cast, including Daniels, Savage, Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), reunited at the 2019 Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle.

Fishel shared a photo of the bunch huddling together via Instagram, showing the actors gathering and standing around Daniels as he sat centered in a chair.

In the caption of the picture, Fishel riffed off of Mr. Feeny’s famous advice (“Dream. Try. Do Good.”) with her own cheeky caption: “Dream. Try. Do Cons.”

