'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Reunites with Costars to Celebrate 96th Birthday

"If you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right," Danielle Fishel previously told PEOPLE of Boy Meets World costar William Daniels, who celebrated his 96th birthday this weekend

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on April 2, 2023 08:29 AM
96th Birthday Dinner for William Daniels with Bonnie Bartlett, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Will Friedle. credit line – Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett
Photo: Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett

Three decades later, Mr. Feeny is still everyone's favorite teacher.

As Boy Meets World star William Daniels rang in his 96th birthday on Friday, he and wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels reunited with their costars from the ABC sitcom to celebrate the occasion over dinner ahead of their appearances at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023.

Daniels starred as the wise teacher Mr. Feeny for the entirety of the show's seven-season run from 1993 to 2000. When Daniels' costar Will Friedle launched their Pod Meets World podcast last year with Danielle Fishel, 41, and Rider Strong, 43, the 46-year-old actor told PEOPLE that Daniels is still offering advice his now-fully grown castmates.

"Ninety-five years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom. His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical," he said in June.

Added Fishel: "If you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right."

96th Birthday Dinner for William Daniels with Bonnie Bartlett, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Will Friedle. credit line – Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett
Photo curtesy of Bonnie Bartlett

Both Friedle and Strong also agree that Daniels "was just a model of professionalism on the set" of the 1990s hit. As a result, the young cast was able to learn from his example. "When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence," said Strong.

"Even when the cameras weren't there," he added. "In terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

william daniels
The cast of Boy Meets World. getty

Bartlett Daniels — who, at 93, released her memoir Middle of the Rainbow in January — also appeared on Boy Meets World as Lila Bolander, college dean and Mr. Feeny's love interest. In real life, the couple met while attending Northwestern University, and they tied the knot in 1951, shortly before their respective Hollywood careers took off.

Bartlett Daniels told PEOPLE that they're "very happy" these days, spending time with their three sons and multiple grandchildren as a new generation discovers Boy Meets World, bringing Mr. Feeny a whole new TikTok following.

"We sit in this house and we do things. He reads his New York Times, and he does Cameos mostly. And we do conventions and things like that," said Bartlett Daniels. "We just like to be with each other. And we would do anything for each other."

Next up, the Daniels — who've been married for 72 years — will both be appearing in a new genre film version of William Shakespeare's Richard III. And in September, Daniels and his Boy Meets World family will be at Tampa Bay Comic Con timed to the 30th anniversary of the show's debut.

Boy Meets World can be streamed in full on Disney+.

