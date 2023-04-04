The Cast of Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?

01 of 11 Ben Savage getty (2) As the boy in Boy Meets World, Ben Savage played the spunky Cory Matthews, a well-meaning kid who sometimes found himself in sticky situations. The beloved series was part of ABC's TGIF lineup, airing from 1993 to 2000. Since then, 42-year-old Savage — younger brother to embattled star Fred Savage — has made television cameos in everything from Criminal Minds to Hallmark's interfaith holiday movie Love, Lights, Hanukkah! and brought Cory back as an adult for the 2014 reboot Girl Meets World. In February 2023, he wed fiancé Tessa Angermeier in Los Angeles, shortly after filing paperwork to run for Congress in California.

02 of 11 Danielle Fishel getty (2) Danielle Fishel played Topanga Lawrence, Cory's earthy friend-turned-forever love for all seven seasons. At 90s Con in 2022, however, the actress revealed her story wasn't supposed to go that way at all: "It was only supposed to be, I think, one episode — possibly a recurring — and then she basically became the rest of the show," she said. Cory and Topanga ultimately married, and their family life was explored in Girl Meets World, which Fishel also starred in alongside Savage. Fishel, 41, is now mom to two young sons with husband Jensen Karp, and has a rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, with former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

03 of 11 Rider Strong getty (2) Cory's charming but somewhat troublesome bestie Shawn Hunter was played by Rider Strong. The actor continued working steadily in TV after the series wrapped, and like many of his costars, did some cameos on Girl Meets World. Of the Boy Meets World cast's continued closeness, he told PEOPLE in 2021, "It's so cheesy, but it really does feel like family. We're all connected in this way no one else in our life understands. We only have each other to rely on about certain things and memories. So I just love them. I'm so happy that everybody is happy in their lives, for the most part, and we're all supporting one another." Strong, 43, wed actress Alexandra Barreto in 2013 (the same weekend former costar Fishel wed!) and in 2015, welcomed son Indigo. He currently co-hosts the Pod Meets World rewatch podcast with Fishel and Will Friedle.

04 of 11 Will Friedle getty (2) As Cory's spacey, swoon-worthy big brother Eric, Will Friedle brought the laughs and sometimes, the older child wisdom. But he almost didn't get the part: in a 2022 chat with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed an illness forced him to miss the audition, and it was only after the original actor was deemed too short that he scored the role. In the years after the series, Friedle pivoted to voice work, racking up endless credits in animated TV. "What brought me to voice-over was anxiety," Friedle explained in 2018, per Entertainment Weekly. "I was planning to do more on-camera work, but then I got hit with these anxiety attacks that prevented me from doing that. I was so thankful I had voice-over because I could still perform and act ... Voice-over is great." The 46-year-old has been married to Susan Martens since 2016, and co-hosts Pod Meets World with Strong and Fishel.

05 of 11 Trina McGee getty (2) After working on a handful of TV series throughout the early '90s, Trina McGee joined the Boy Meets World cast in 1997 as Shawn's love interest Angela Moore. In early 2020, the actress tweeted about the racism she faced on set, writing in part, "Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f'ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told " it was nice of you to join us" like a stranger after 60 episodes." McGee later revealed it was Friedle who'd used the derogatory Aunt Jemima phrase and Fishel who "decided to be really tight and not talk," but that both actors ultimately apologized to her for their actions. McGee, now 53 and also a married mother, frequently posts on Instagram about her Boy Meets World days and recently reunited with several castmates for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo that coincided with costar William Daniels' 96th birthday.

06 of 11 Matthew Lawrence getty (2) Matthew Lawrence also joined the cast in 1997 as Shawn's half-brother and Eric's college roomie, Jack Hunter. Already at heartthrob status when he appeared on Boy Meets World, Lawrence continued his work in TV and film after the series ended. Lawrence, now 43, recently finalized his divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and is currently dating TLC's Chilli, a.k.a. Rozonda Thomas. He hosts a weekly podcast, Brotherly Love, with his actor brothers, Joey and Andrew.

07 of 11 Anthony Tyler Quinn Cory, Shawn and Topanga's motorcycle-riding teacher Mr. Turner, a.k.a. Anthony Tyler Quinn, was their North Star from 1994 on. Quinn had been acting since the 1980s, and has gone on to do more work in TV since. However, Boy Meets World is still a role he's recognized for, he told HuffPost in 2012. "What amazes me about this show is that people are always coming up to me and not only telling me how much they love the show, but how much the show means to them, and how much my character means to them," Quinn, now 60, said. "Even my daughter has people all the time that geek out and say, 'Your dad was the teacher on Boy Meets World? I love that guy!' " He was among the stars joining McGee and Daniels in Chicago for the April 2023 Comic & Entertainment Expo.

08 of 11 Betsy Randle getty (2) Betsy Randle had a handful of TV roles under her belt before joining Boy Meets World as Matthews family matriarch Amy. She picked up several roles after, including a spot on Girl Meets World and four episodes of Charmed. She appeared on the Pod Meets World podcast in September 2022, talking about her character's place on the series, which focused heavily on the father-son dynamics between Cory, Eric and their dad, Alan. Randle, 67, was also among the stars at the April 2023 reunion in Chicago.

09 of 11 William Russ getty (2) Speaking of fathers and sons, William Russ played Alan Matthews, the devoted dad of Cory, Eric and their little sister Morgan. His career to that point had consisted of a lot of dramas, and after Boy Meets World, he returned to that route, with spots on shows like NCIS, Scandal, 9-1-1 and Criminal Minds. Russ, now 72, is married to actress Clare Wren, with whom he shares two children.

10 of 11 Lindsay Ridgeway getty (2) Lindsay Ridgeway joined the show in 1996, replacing the original actress who'd played Morgan, Lily Gibson. "I think there was some issues that had to do with growing up," Russ said on a 2022 episode of Pod Meets World. "I'm not sure she was very happy at the time and [esries creator] Michael Jacobs, to his credit, could see that. He decided what was best personally for her was to let her try something else, go somewhere else." Ridgeway, now 37, appeared on a 2017 episode of Girl Meets World, though hasn't acted much since.