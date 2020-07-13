"My relationship with her right now is decent," Trina McGee said of former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel

Boy Meets World ’s Trina McGee Says Danielle Fishel Called Her to Apologize for Experience on Set

Trina McGee is opening up about her relationship with her former Boy Meets World costars, including Danielle Fishel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time, McGee, 50, even alleged that Friedle, 43, called her "Aunt Jemima" on set, but has since apologized.

But in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, McGee said that Fishel, whom she claimed "decided to be really tight and not talk" when they worked together, recently apologized for her actions.

"When we did discuss it recently, she called me to apologize," McGee shared. "She was going through a lot at the time. And I kinda just gave it that."

Fishel's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Trina McGee, Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel Walt Disney Television

McGee went on to say that her relationship with Fishel is "decent," adding that the two "are very complimentary of each other."

"She goes out of her way to say 'Hey, are you okay?' " McGee said. "She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby."

"I'm not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl," McGee added of Fishel. "I'm just kind of slowly taking steps to trusting."

Fishel publicly apologized to McGee on Twitter last month, when the actress was called out by a fan after posting a message of support for Black Lives Matter.

"I seriously just want to know if there was any form of acceptance and apology to Trina McGee," the fan wrote.

Fishel responded, "I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology."

During her Yahoo Entertainment interview, McGee said that Friedle, who starred on the series as Eric Matthews, also recently apologized for his behavior on set.

“He said that it was a journey for him since that day that he had called me Aunt Jemima," McGee said. "And it was a journey of thinking about himself, thinking about what he’s been taught as acceptable to other cultures ... what might hurt people.”

Image zoom Boy Meets World cast Walt Disney Television

Boy Meets World first premiered in September 1993 and ran for 7 seasons before ending in May 2000.