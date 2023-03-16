'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Married to Fiancée Tessa Angermeier

Boy meets wife!

After announcing his engagement in January, actor Ben Savage tied the knot with Tessa Angermeier in February, according to an attendee's Instagram post.

A friend of the couple's, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, posted some photos of the couple at their ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss' 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂" she wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Savage for comment.

Angermeier, who wore a sleeveless bridal gown with a simple silhouette, walked down the aisle with a white bouquet and a veil with lace trimming over her face. Meanwhile, the Boy Meets World alum, 42, opted for a classic tuxedo.

For the reception, Angermeier changed into a white 1920s flapper-inspired dress and white sneakers as she took her new husband with her onto the dance floor.

The couple started dating in 2018 and Savage announced their engagement with a subtle Instagram post posing together in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana — with Angermeier flashing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

"The best is yet to come," Savage wrote in the caption.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Savage's rep said, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

One week after the engagement, Savage announced his congressional run as a Democrat in California's 30th District seat, a position currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission showed the creation of a committee for his campaign.

This was not the first time Savage ran for public office. In 2022, Savage ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Savage said then he ran because "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading."

Angermeier has been supportive of Savage's political pursuits, posing together with him and friends wearing "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts in October during his city council run.

"With a little help from my friends," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.