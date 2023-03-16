'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Married to Fiancée Tessa Angermeier

The two announced their engagement in January and tied the knot the next month

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 03:51 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
Photo: Ben Savage/Instagram

Boy meets wife!

After announcing his engagement in January, actor Ben Savage tied the knot with Tessa Angermeier in February, according to an attendee's Instagram post.

A friend of the couple's, stylist Chloe Engelhardt, posted some photos of the couple at their ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn't be happier for you 'guuuyyyss' 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂" she wrote in the caption.

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Savage for comment.

Angermeier, who wore a sleeveless bridal gown with a simple silhouette, walked down the aisle with a white bouquet and a veil with lace trimming over her face. Meanwhile, the Boy Meets World alum, 42, opted for a classic tuxedo.

For the reception, Angermeier changed into a white 1920s flapper-inspired dress and white sneakers as she took her new husband with her onto the dance floor.

The couple started dating in 2018 and Savage announced their engagement with a subtle Instagram post posing together in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana — with Angermeier flashing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

"The best is yet to come," Savage wrote in the caption.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Savage's rep said, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

One week after the engagement, Savage announced his congressional run as a Democrat in California's 30th District seat, a position currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission showed the creation of a committee for his campaign.

This was not the first time Savage ran for public office. In 2022, Savage ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Savage said then he ran because "people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading."

Angermeier has been supportive of Savage's political pursuits, posing together with him and friends wearing "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts in October during his city council run.

"With a little help from my friends," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
ben savage
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Planning a Run for Congress
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSoVSdSY82/?hl=en bensavage Verified The best is yet to come 2h
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'
Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back
Makenna Quesenberry and Garrett Miller Wedding
'Siesta Key' Stars Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Get Married in Romantic Sunset Wedding
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpno-nVvjHq/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/stories/actuallychristinahendricks/3055607297986245670/?hl=en — Christina Hendricks Engaged to George Bianchini After They 'Proposed to Each Other': 'We Said Yes'
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitiz Celebrate 4-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Love of My Life' https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-K5fDr-iq/
Heidi Klum Shares Shirtless Photo and Sweet Video with Tom Kaulitz on 4-Year Wedding Anniversary
ben savage
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Vying for a Seat on the West Hollywood City Council
Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim"
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding
Justin Bieber/instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up on Hawaii Vacation with Friends — See the Photos!
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Relationship Timeline
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury attends the launch of '6 Bullets To Hell' on May 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Ashley Greene's Husband? All About Paul Khoury
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Relationship Timeline