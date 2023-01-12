'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier: 'The Best Is Yet to Come'

Ben Savage is engaged!

The Boy Meets World alum, 42, shared a photo on Wednesday of himself posing beside his now-fiancée, Tessa Angermeier. For the shot, the twosome smiled as they posed in front of a pond in Owensville, Indiana.

Both are dressed casually, though Angermeier is sporting a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

"The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the snap.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savage's rep says, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends,"

Danica McKellar — who costarred with Savage's brother Fred on The Wonder Years — sent her well wishes in the comment section, writing, "Congratulations!! 😍😍😍"

Before popping the question, Savage shared several photos from the couple's time together during the holidays. In one snap, the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree resting on top of their car. "Tis the season," he captioned the post.

Alongside a shot of the couple dressed in their holiday best, Savage wrote: "Hope you had the hap hap happiest Christmas."

Angermeier was also on hand when Savage ran for West Hollywood City Council this fall. Sharing a photo of the couple posing with pals who were sporting "Savage for West Hollywood" T-shirts, he wrote: "With a little help from my friends."

Savage began dating Angermeier in 2018. However, they've mostly chosen to keep their relationship private.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savage spoke to PEOPLE in 2021 about the biggest love lessons fans can learn from Boy Meets World. At the time, the actor said he admires the way Cory and Topanga "really followed their hearts" — like in season 4's two-part episode "A Long Walk to Pittsburgh", when Topanga decides to stay in Philadelphia with Cory and live with her aunt (played by Olivia Hussey), as opposed to relocating to Pittsburgh with her parents and finishing high school five hours away.

"That's easier said than done," he added of following one's heart. "It's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice — but I think, in the end, that's what makes people happy."