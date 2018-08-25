Boy Meets World stars reunited for an epic photo recreating a famous still from the popular ABC sitcom.

Series star Danielle Fishel, 37, was at the Wizard World Chicago Comic Con where she and former costars Rider Strong, Ben Savage and Will Friedle recreated the fan favorite picture.

“We hate each other,” Fishel joked in the caption.

Strong, 38, also shared the photo with the caption, “Still rocking the muppet mouth #wizardworld.”

Savage, 37, played Cory Matthews in the popular sitcom show which followed his character’s life from middle school to college.

Fishel starred as his love interest, Topanga, while Strong played best friend Shawn and Friedle played his brother Eric.

The series aired for seven seasons beginning with it’s premiere in September 1993 to it’s final episode in May 2000.

The four reunited again in June 2014 for the Disney Channel series spinoff Girl Meets World which followed Cory and Topanga’s daughter in her own adventures.

The show was canceled and ended in January 2017.

All have continued acting with Savage having guest turns on shows such as Criminal Minds and Without a Trace, while Fishel has starred in Gravity Falls as well as films like National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze and Boiling Pot.

She announced her engagement to Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp in March in an Instagram post.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am,” Fishel wrote.