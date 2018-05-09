This Boy Meets World Debate Has the Internet Divided — Including Topanga & Eric

Nearly two decades since Boy Meets World went off the air, the coming-of-age sitcom is sparking fierce debate among fans on Twitter.

It all started when a viewer tweeted a photo of protagonist Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) having a heart-to-heart with Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) over a fence, as they did throughout the ABC show’s seven seasons. The issue? Does said fence divide the Matthews family’s back- or side-yard from the teacher’s property?

“Back yard! It was the door that connected to their kitchen,” one user tweeted.

But another drew a blue-print to prove otherwise.

Even the show’s stars couldn’t agree.

Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews, passionately argued for Team Side Yard, tweeting, “Feeny was the next door neighbor. Not the backyard neighbor. Plus, how many times did we enter end exit that way? Who enters from the backyard?”

Although creator Michael Jacobs concurred, Topanga herself proved to be a know-it-all once more.

“Backyard. It was clearly the backyard. The Matthews’ backyard butted up to Feeney’s backyard. Ya weirdos,” Danielle Fishel tweeted.

Ultimately, she was vindicated when Friedle discovered  an old script, tweeting, “I was always raised to admit when I am wrong so…here it is folks. Directly from one of our shooting scripts. All hail Toganga! #IStillConsiderItTheSide.”

