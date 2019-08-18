See the Boy Meets World Cast Reunite — with Mr. Feeny! — at Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo

Image zoom ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

These boys (and girl!) are all grown up!

The cast of Boy Meets World joined forces once again for a special reunion at the Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo on Saturday, bringing on the nostalgia for ‘90s kids everywhere.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the series’ seven-season run, shared a group shot of the get-together to Instagram, at first placing emojis over the faces of costars Will Friedle, 43, Rider Strong, 39, William Daniels, 92, and Ben Savage, 38.

“Don’t @ me,” Fishel, 38, captioned the post.

Friedle, who played cool older brother Eric Matthews, received an astronaut emoji, while Strong, who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter, received a Santa Claus. Daniels, aka beloved teacher Mr. Feeny, got a teacher emoji from Fishel, and Savage, who played Fishel’s love interest Cory Matthews, had a robot.

She later shared a second photo that revealed all of the actors sticking their tongues out.

Friedle shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, captioning the post, “We’re baaaaaack!” with the hashtags “Crew’s back together” and “This was Bill’s idea.”

The group took part in a Q&A session for fans and also spent time posing for photos.

“Sad to leave my baby for the weekend but looking forward to meeting everyone (and excited to sleep through the night for the first time in months !) 😉,” new mom Fishel wrote on Twitter.

Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel

The actress and husband Jensen Karp welcomed their first child together, son Adler Lawrence, in June.

She even staged a Boy Meets World reunion of her own last week when Savage, her on-screen husband, came to meet the tot for the first time.

“The originally Boy came to meet our Boy,” Fishel captioned the photo on Instagram, adding a sweetheart emoji.

Savage was all smiles in the picture as he cradled the newborn boy, whose face in Fishel’s post was covered by a robot emoji.

The pair have remained close friends in the 26 years since Boy Meets World first premiered on ABC in 1993.

They’ve reunited many times since the show went off the air in 2000, including for the Disney Channel reboot Girl Meets World.

Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage

The show, which ran from 2014-17, followed the life of their characters’ daughter Riley, with both Savage and Fishel returning to reprise their roles as Cory and Topanga.

Many of their fellow costars, including Strong, Daniels and Friedle, returned, too, in recurring roles.

Other characters who appeared on the original series made brief appearances as well, including Lee Norris as classmate Stuart Minkus, Danny McNulty as former school bully Harley Keiner, and Betsy Randle and William Russ as Cory’s parents Amy and Alan.