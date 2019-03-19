The '90s Nostalgia You Didn't Know You Needed: Every Single Time the Boy Meets World Cast Reunited

They ‘meet’ again!

It’s been 26 years since the cast of Boy Meets World first captured our hearts on the hit ABC series, which ran from 1993 to 2000. While the beloved show may have ended, its stars continue to fill us with ’90s nostalgia as they reunite in the real world for Comic-Con, weddings and trips to…Home Depot?

For a few glorious years, they even satisfied fans’ fervent desire for a reboot with Girl Meets World, which ran from 2014 to 2017 and followed the life of Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga’s (Danielle Fishel) daughter, Riley.

In addition to Savage and Fishel’s starring roles, a handful of their fellow original cast members also guest-starred in the reboot, including Rider Strong (Shawn), Will Friedle (Eric) and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) — but nothing beats seeing the BMW gang meet again in the real world, where their decades of friendship continue to bring them together.

In March, the cast met up at the 2019 Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle. A pregnant Fishel shared a photo of the group via Instagram, showing them all smiling as they stood around Daniels, 91.

In another photo posted by Fishel, the actress conspiratorially covered her mouth to tell a shocked-looking Savage a secret: “Topanga’s parents paid to get her into Yale,” she joked, referring to the recent college admissions cheating scandal.

Mr. Feeny was the ultimate neighbor, teacher and all-around mentor. “Always my teacher and friend,” Savage wrote of his former costar on Instagram during their Seattle reunion.

Savage may have been a guest at Fishel’s November 2018 wedding to Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp, but we’re just going to go ahead and pretend this is Cory and Topanga’s vow renewal ceremony, thank you very much.

Boy Meets John Mayer? Seeing Cory’s distinctly unprofessional (though lovable) older brother Eric (Friedle) in a suit was disorienting enough — even before noticing Mayer’s unexpected cameo in the background (he was one of Karp’s groomsmen).

In October 2018, Fishel shared a playful photo of her reunion with Savage and Friedle at a panel at New York Comic-Con. After shouting out former costar Strong, who wasn’t in attendance, Fishel reflected that “spending a weekend with these two gentleman, meeting people who were (and still are) impacted by BMW, has been a form of therapy I didn’t know I needed. Laughter is the best medicine.”

Okay, so this is technically a 25-year-anniversary throwback and not a reunion photo but … it’s too cute not to include.

Friedle also celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary in 2018 with a then-and-now photo of himself, Savage and Fishel, captioning it, “I love you guys.”

Fishel joined in and posted a throwback of the extended cast to Instagram, sharing an emotional tribute to the show and the cast’s lasting impact on her life.

“Happy 25th birthday to the show that changed my life in too many ways to count. Life can feel like a rollercoaster and this experience and these relationships are no different,” she began. “It would be a lie to say it’s been all highs and no lows but we are connected to each other in a way in which very few people on Earth can relate.”

The cast continued to recreate their iconic group shots during their time at New York Comic-Con last August, with Fishel posting a then-and-now split jokingly captioned, “We hate each other.” Strong reposted the shot and poked fun of himself, writing, “Still rocking the muppet mouth.”

Boy Meets Technology: 2019 Edition. “Stoked to spend time with old friends again on day 2 of Wizard World,” Fishel joked about the group’s preoccupation with their phones.

As promised, a glorious shot of Friedle and Fishel ready to take Home Depot by storm.

The boys are back! Savage congratulated Matthew Lawrence, who played his best friend Shawn’s older half-brother Jack on the hit series, on his engagement to Dancing with the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke in July 2018.

The gang’s all here! The stars of the original BMW and the next-generation reboot got together in 2016 on the set of Girl Meets World and almost broke the Internet (or at least our hearts). Even Cory’s parents (played by Betsy Randle and William Russ) were there!

In 2013, the original stars reminisced about the show and its legacy during a reunion shoot with Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t think any of us anticipated that after the show went off the air, it was going to gain in popularity,” Fishel said of the show’s now-permanent position as a fixture of ’90s pop culture.

During their panel at New York Comic-Con in 2018, Savage shared his emotional memory of the final scene of the series finale, which they managed to film in one take.

“When Mr. Feeny said ‘Class dismissed,’ which still gets me, and then we wrapped, this huge wave of emotion went over me,” Savage said. “Like, ‘Wait, wait no! One more take!’ I’ll always remember that moment. It was like someone was closing the door on our childhood — but in a good way! It definitely left an impact.”