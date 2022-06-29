Boy Meets World Cast Says William Daniels Is 'Still Giving' Them 'Pearls of Wisdom' Today

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle — who are launching a new Boy Meets World podcast, Pod Meets World — tell PEOPLE how costar William Daniels is a real-life Mr. Feeny

Art intimates life!

Boy Meets World fans are no stranger to the guidance that William Daniels' character, Mr. Feeny, often shared with his young students. But according to series alums Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, their former costar is still advising them to this day.

"He's still giving [advice]," Friedle, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting the trio's new Pod Meets World podcast. "95 years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom. His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical."

Fishel, 41, says that she even got to ask the longtime couple, who appear on the podcast, for their advice on "how to make a marriage last that long."

"His advice was actually just really great for all relationships. He said open communication and honesty and respect. I was like, yeah. I think that's exactly why the three of us have remained this close over the course of 30 years," she explains, referencing her friendship with Friedle and Strong. "So if you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right."

Both Friedle and Strong also agree that Daniels "was just a model of professionalism on the set" of the 1990s hit. As a result, the young cast was able to learn from his example.

"When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence, even when the cameras weren't there, in terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time," Strong, 42, explains. "Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."

Friedle was in agreement with his costar. "That's basically what I got from him too," he says. "He really taught me how to be a professional actor, and that matters."

Adding to Williams' praise, Fishel recalls how Williams shared on the podcast how he navigated working alongside the young cast.

"He mentioned how much he really was hands-off with us, as far as him not giving us a lot of direction or advice. He really treated us as his equals, as far as being an actor," she says, recalling Williams' comments. "Which, when I look back on it, I remember feeling like, it was out of a little bit of disdain, 'I can't deal with you because you guys are children.' And I felt like maybe we were unruly."

"And now, I recognize that it was actually a huge form of respect. That he knew we were professionals, we were going to get it done, we had a different process than he did because we were 12 and 16, or 12, 13, 16, but he was going to let us come to it honestly," she continues. "I think that's something that I really learned from him now in my relationships with young actors. I direct for children's TV almost exclusively now, and I treat them as if they were any other peer or equal of mine. I think I really learned that from Bill."

The trio's love and appreciation for Williams is among a plethora of subjects that will be discussed on their new iHeartRadio podcast, Pod Meets World.

Fishel, Rider and Friedle will be rewatching all seven seasons of the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2000. They will share their favorite memories from that time as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Along the way, series alums like Williams, Trina McGee and Matthew Lawrence will stop by to reminisce about their time on the show.

Strong says listeners can expect "so much" from the podcast. "I think on the surface level, they can rewatch Boy Meets World and hear us talking and enjoying the world for the first time, and sort of just going back and revisiting scenes," he says.

"Hopefully, we have some good behind-the-scenes stories to pepper in," he continues. "Then, I think there's another level, which is kind of like this memoir project where we are going to be constantly reflecting on our own lives and how the things we don't remember or do remember are now being sort of reevaluated."