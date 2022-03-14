Bowen Yang Says SNL Is 'Supporting' Pete Davidson by 'Giving Him Space' amid Kanye West Feud

Pete Davidson's colleagues have his back.

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang said the cast is "supporting" Davidson, 28, as his relationship with Kim Kardashian continues to gain attention from the public — including Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

"We are supporting him by giving him space," Yang, 31, said to Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. "I think he's just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people's responses."

Yang added, "I think he's just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do. We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much."

An alleged text exchange between Davidson and West, 44, was made public on Sunday, and appeared to show Davidson asking West to talk in person. "What she does for those kids is amazing and you're f—— lucky that she's your kids' mom," Davidson wrote in the alleged text exchange shared on social media by his friend Dave Sirus.

In the alleged texts, Davidson claimed that he has "stopped SNL" from mocking West on the show "for months."

Last week, West released a music video for his song "Eazy," which showed a claymation version of Davidson being buried alive. A lyric in the song points to Davidson directly, saying "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."