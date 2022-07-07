"This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all," Paul Nassif shared

Botched Star Paul Nassif Reveals His Older Brother Chris Has Died: 'He Was Always My Hero'

Paul Nassif is mourning the passing of his older brother Chris.

The Botched star shared the devastating news across social media on Thursday, confirming via Twitter that Chris, a talent agent, died on Wednesday.

"He was a beloved brother, father, husband and uncle," tweeted Paul, 60. "This was an unexpected and tragic event that has caused extreme sadness for us all. The Nassif family appreciates you respecting their privacy at this time."

Nassif shared a lengthier statement on Instagram, explaining just how much Chris meant to him.

"Yesterday I lost my big brother, unexpectedly. Words can't begin to describe the loss that my family, his friends and I are feeling right now," he began.

"Chris Nassif was, and always will be, a legend. Nowadays, our world is obsessed with super heroes, but growing up … he was mine. I always looked up to him, whether it was when he graduated from USC and I followed in his footsteps or when he started his very own talent agency at the age of 22-years-old and ended up representing some of the biggest stars on the planet, from Sofía Vergara to Luke Perry to Ricky Martin, and the list goes on," he continued. "He was always my hero."

After mentioning his brother's "successful" turn as a film producer, Nassif shared more about Chris's character.

"When push comes to shove, there is no one on this planet that will have your back like your big brother," he continued. "Please keep our family in your prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. Remember that you never know when you could lose someone who means everything to you, so never take a moment for granted."

Added Nassif, "I only had one brother, and he was the best brother I could've hoped for. He helped raise me. I know that I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for him. I love you always my brother @cnassif59."

Chris's cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Following his graduation from the University of Southern California, Chris became the youngest person in the United States to start a talent agency. He ran CNA and Diverse Talent Group for more than 35 years.

Per his official website, Chris's interest in law enforcement led to him becoming a reserve deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and he was also on reserve status with the Inglewood School Police Department. He was on the Homeland Security Advisory Council Region 1 and a board member of the Sheriff's Youth Foundation for Los Angeles County.