Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Marries Brittany Pattakos, Celebrates with Greece Wedding Reception

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is married!

Nassif married fiancèe Brittany Pattakos less than four months after he proposed, according to E! News.

While Nassif, 57, and Pattakos exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Los Angeles late last month, the couple celebrated their marriage at a beachfront resort on the Greek Island of Santorini on Sunday.

The couple invited 65 guests to the formal destination reception.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019,” Pattakos told E!

“To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift,” she continued. “The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

Pattakos wore a form-fitting white lace wedding dress for the reception while Nassif looked sleek in a light grey suit with a pink tie.

According to E! News, Nassif’s Botched costar Terry Dubrow attended the private L.A. ceremony with his wife Heather Dubrow but was unable to make the Greece reception.

Nassif proposed to Pattakos on June 1. For their special day, the couple boarded a Duffy boat and cruised around a marina, where Nassif hung a printed sign on a bridge that stated, “Brittany, will you marry me?”

After Pattakos, who is a Coolsculpting specialist, saw the sign, Nassif got down on one knee, asked her to marry him, and the couple shared a kiss.

“This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate… ❤️ 6.1.19 ❤️ #SheSaidYes 📸: @shotbyrichvisuals,” Nassif captioned a video of the romantic moment.

Nassif shares three sons with his ex-wife, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof: twins Collin and Christian, both 13, and Gavin, 16.