According to Dr. Paul Nassif, the treadmill was "on three miles per hour"

Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Takes a Tumble on His Treadmill — and the Fall Is Caught on Camera!

Talk about a Botched workout.

On Tuesday's season 7 premiere of the E! reality series, Dr. Paul Nassif revealed he had slightly hurt his back after falling off a treadmill while exercising.

What's worse, according to the 58-year-old plastic surgeon, was that the entire tumble was caught on camera.

"Talk about stupidity," remarked to costar Dr. Terry Dubrow, before recalling what happened in the fall.

"So, here's the treadmill lined up and it was on three miles per hour," he said. "Turned me around [and] my legs flew up in the air."

Nassif shared a video of the accident on his Instagram, which showed the doctor slipping on a running treadmill and falling to the ground as an onlooker rushed to his aid.

"I know, I know... You know who reminds me every day that I MAY or may not have fallen on the treadmill... 😅🤦‍♂️," he wrote in the caption.

Also on Tuesday's episode of Botched, the doctors met with Holly Phillips, a woman with "wedding nose woes" in a case that Dubrow said was "truly something we've never seen before."

Dubrow and Nassif previously told PEOPLE that they've seen more patients coming in requesting help for procedures they invented themselves.

"Because of the internet you can get access to things you could only dream of before, whether it's injecting yourself at home with botox from a foreign country, or silicone, or illegal fillers, or homeopathic treatments," Dubrow said in 2018. "It's really the era of don't try this at home, but we're seeing an explosion of people doing just that."

"They're looking at Google and trying to do things, it's crazy," Nassif agreed.