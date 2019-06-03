Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is engaged!

The star of the E! reality series popped the question to his girlfriend, Brittany Pattakos, on Saturday, June 1, and she said yes!

“This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate… ❤️ 6.1.19 ❤️ #SheSaidYes 📸: @shotbyrichvisuals,” Nassif, 56, captioned a video of the romantic moment shared on Monday.

For their special day, the couple boarded a Duffy boat and cruised around a marina, where Nassif hung a printed sign on a bridge that stated, “Brittany, will you marry me?”

After Pattakos, who is a Coolsculpting specialist, saw the sign, Nassif got down on one knee, asked her to marry him, and the couple shared a kiss.

He also posted two snapshots to his Instagram Story from their special day, including pink rose petals arranged in a heart on a bed and a photo of the couple with friends following the proposal.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow, whose husband Terry Dubrow stars alongside Nassif on Botched, congratulated him on his engagement. “So happy for you!” she commented on the video.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Nassif shared a photo of himself and Pattakos holding two stuffed pillow hearts.

“So thankful for this beautiful woman… I love you! @brittanypattakos ❤️ #valentine,” he wrote.

And in April, Pattakos called Nassif “my best friend” on Instagram.

His engagement comes nearly seven years after he and ex-wife Adrienne Maloof, who starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reached a settlement in their divorce.

“We want the best for each other and we’re confident we can help each other make a continuing positive impact with our children,” Nassif and Maloof both told PEOPLE in a statement in November 2012. “We’re happy to be moving forward with our lives in a positive way, not only individually but as co-parents.”

Nassif and Maloof, 57, share three sons: twins Collin and Christian, both 13, and Gavin, 16.

At the time, the pair said their goal was “for our children to have stable and nurturing relationships with both of us so we can all find as much happiness as possible.”

To celebrate Christmas in December, Nassif shared his Christmas card photo to Instagram, which features himself, Pattakos and his children. “Have a #MerryChristmasEve tonight & #MerryChristmas tomorrow!! 🎄🎁 I hope Santa is good to you all!!! 🎅,” he captioned the smiling image.