Boston Health Care Workers Awarded Lifetime Red Sox Tickets on John Krasinski's Some Good News

John Krasinski is back with Some Good News — especially for workers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

During his weekly YouTube series, in which the 40-year-old actor shares good news from around the country, workers in the Boston hospital’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19) unit were rewarded with a very special surprise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I cannot articulate how unbelievably honored I am to be seeing you guys, to be here with you guys, inside your hospital, inside where all this is going on, and to see you guys actually cheerful and joyful, it is a near impossibility and it brings tears to my eyes,” Krasinski told a group of health care workers via video chat, before bringing Red Sox star David Ortiz onto the call.

“I know we’re all missing baseball season, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t bring baseball to you,” the Office actor said.

Ortiz praised the group saying that their work is “something that goes beyond everything.”

RELATED: John Krasinski Is ‘Generous Human Being’: Jack Ryan’s Victor Rasuk Reacts to Some Good News

The MLB star added, “so the Red Sox are going to donate four tickets for life” for employees at the Beth Israel medical center to use.

“I thought I was a big deal, but I’ve been waiting on the waitlist for 16 years and still heard nothing,” Krasinski joked. “I might be able to get Big Papi, but I don’t get the Big Papi treatment.”

The surprises didn’t end there, however.

Image zoom John Krasinski YouTube

Krasinski arranged for the Red Sox super-fans at the hospital to take a visit to Fenway Park, where the health care workers had the stadium all to themselves.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Cast Reunite on John Krasinski’s Show to Surprise Young Fan

As the group ran onto the field, the park’s board came to life with a video of the Red Sox players, Boston’s mayor, and Massachusetts’ governor clapping for their essential work.

Image zoom Health care workers and Fenway Park YouTube

Image zoom Health care workers at Fenway Park YouTube

Krasinski then had them throw out the “first pitch” of the 2020 baseball season, which has been placed on hold due to the virus. The health care workers ran the bases of the legendary field, performed the wave, and danced and cheered — all while social distancing and wearing masks.

Finally, Krasinski asked them to sign a baseball for him.

“You’re my heroes,” he told them.

As of Monday, there are at least 25,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, with 756 deaths related to the virus. Nationwide, there are at least 571,694 confirmed cases and 23,036 related deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.