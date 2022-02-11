"I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak [sic] through more and more," the Drag Race season 14 star wrote on Thursday

RuPaul's Drag Race Star Bosco Comes Out as Trans: 'I'm the Happiest I've Ever Been'

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Bosco is opening up about their journey.

The season 14 contender, 28, shared an update on both Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, writing, "I'm trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I'm the happiest I've ever been."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bosco accompanied their message with a smiling shot, complete with their signature blonde hair. "I'm straight too," they noted.

"After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future," they began their post.

"This is something that's been on my mind for over a decade now. I've spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process," the Seattle-based drag performer continued. "Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I'd be treated. I still am."

She went on to say that "I'm now in a place where I'm surrounded by love and support. Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers, and incredible friends."

"I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I'm starting to see her peak [sic] through more and more," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Visage Talks About Discerning Good Drag from Expensive Drag

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some of Bosco's Drag Race season 14 competitors voiced their support in the comments section. Jorgeous wrote, "Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You," while Orion Story added that she is "so proud" of Bosco for revealing her "beautiful soul."

Bosco joins fellow out transgender contestants Kerri Colby and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté in the season 14 cast.

Other out trans contestants who've previously competed on the Emmy-winning reality show include Monica Beverly Hillz, Peppermint, Gia Gunn, Carmen Carrera, and Laganja Estranja, to name a few.