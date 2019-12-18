Born This Way: Cristina and Angel Celebrate Christmas in Holiday-Themed Series Finale Special

The inspiring stars of Born This Way are celebrating the holidays — and saying goodbye to their critically acclaimed show.

After four seasons, the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries, which follows a group of young men and women with Down syndrome, will come to an end with a one-hour series finale Christmas special on Wednesday.

A Very Born This Way Christmas will celebrate the spirit of the holiday season as Elena, John, Megan, Rachel, Sean, Steven, Cristina and Angel and their families gather to reflect on their personal growth and the show’s impact on the way society views people with disabilities.

Image zoom A&E

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the special, Cristina and Angel, who wed in 2018, open up about life as a married couple.

“Marriage is about spending time together, and sometimes there are ups and downs,” Cristina says. “But we always make up together, right honey?”

“Yup. Except she doesn’t let me keep the beard,” Angel jokes.

In the sweet clip, the couple works together to set up their Christmas decorations, and Angel even surprises his wife with an elf costume.

“You always crack me up,” she says.

“Remember,” he warns, “once Christmas comes, I’m still going to bring out that sexy elf outfit!”

The Born This Way series finale special, A Very Born This Way Christmas, premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.