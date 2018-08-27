Born This Way Reality Stars with Down Syndrome Marry in Beauty and the Beast-Themed Wedding

Born This Way’s Cristina Sanz and Angel Callahan are married — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos from the occasion!

Cristina is a star of the popular A&E series that follows seven adults with Down syndrome as they navigate the ups and downs of their lives together. Season 4 began airing on Aug. 15 and has followed the group as they all count down to one milestone moment — the wedding of Angel and Cristina.

The wedding episode airs on A&E on Sept. 5, but PEOPLE got a sneak peek when we spoke exclusively with Angel and Cristina, as well as wedding planners Meghan Clem and Katie Webb, about the couple’s big day.

Cristina and Angel share their first kiss. Michael Radford

Cristina and Angel had been dating for nearly five years when the show premiered, and their desire to get married and live an independent life together was a consistent plot line on the show. At the end of season 1, Angel proposed at a romantic dinner. Now, the couple is finally getting the big day they’ve been dreaming about.

The happy couple loves Beauty and the Beast, so wedding planners Clem and Webb used that as an inspiration.

“Cristina and Angel really loved Beauty and the Beast,” Clem explained. “They loved the romance, the candelabras, the dancing and the elegance that the movie and couple showcase. We wanted to take that and their story and run with it.”

Cristina said her favorite part of the day was the couple’s first dance. “Everyone clapped and cried. It was like Beauty and the Beast.”

“It was the perfect dance,” Angel added.

Cristina tosses her bouquet. Michael Radford

The cast of Born This Way attended the wedding, and some even served as part of the wedding party.

“Thanks to Born This Way I met my best friends and they were my bridesmaids,” Cristina said. “I wanted to show everyone that you can have a disability and get married.”

“People stop us in the street and congratulate us. Thanks to Born This Way, I believe in myself more,” said Angel. “I can do anything I dream.”

The cast of Born This Way poses at the wedding. Elizabeth Weinberg

Clem and Webb had never planned a wedding for a couple with Down syndrome before, but the duo founded RAD Camp, which offers programs for adults and children with disabilities. Both wedding planners explained that planning Angel and Cristina’s wedding was no different than planning a wedding for any of their other clients.

“We prepared in the same way we do for all our clients,” Clem said, “listening to their love story, getting to know the two of them as individuals and as a couple, and identifying what they love and cherish.”

“It was just two people getting married,” Webb said, “and we loved helping them make it their own!”

Wedding planners Meghan Clem and Katie Webb. Michael Radford

After the wedding, the lovebirds went on a honeymoon to Spain, where Cristina’s family is from.

“I wanted my family and friends from Spain to meet Angel,” Cristina explained. “I wanted to share with Angel the town where I spent my summers.”

“I loved Spain!” Angel added. “There was a lot to see and everyone was very friendly.”

Now, the couple is enjoying married life.

“It’s so romantic,” Cristina says about being married to Angel. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Here’s to the happy couple’s happy ending! Cristina and Angel’s wedding episode of Born This Way will air Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.