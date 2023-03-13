Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash

"My heart is full, I'm so grateful. I love 50!" Boris Kodjoe told PEOPLE following his milestone birthday bash with wife Nicole Ari Parker, their two kids and all of his close friends and family

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 05:25 PM
Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash

Boris Kodjoe celebrated half a century with all his favorite people over the weekend.

As the Station 19 star marked his 50th birthday with friends and family on Saturday at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, he said his "heart is so full" and credited his "ridiculously amazing wife" Nicole Ari Parker for pushing him to mark the milestone with a celebration.

"Nicole insisted that I celebrated my 50th with the people who have been loving me all the way here," Kodjoe said in a speech. "Meaning from 50 years ago, all the way here today."

He continued: "Babe, thank you. I'm grateful for you on so many levels, you're just the most joyful, funny, deep, sexy AF person on the planet, you're my person. You're my person. And I love you so much for loving me all the way here."

Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Arnold Turner/Getty

Kodjoe and Parker, 52, tied the knot in 2005. In addition to his wife and their two kids Sophie, 18, and 16-year-old Nicolas, he noted his "whole family" was there to party with him.

"Soph, Nico, I love you guys so much. You don't even know. Until you have kids, then you know," said the proud dad.

Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Arnold Turner/Getty

His Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy costars Jason George, Jay Hayden, Merle Dandridge and Debbie Allen were also in attendance for the festivities, as well as close celebrity pals Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tina Knowles Lawson, Morris Chestnut and Taye Diggs.

Also attending the bash was Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Holly Robinson Peete, Cynthia Bailey, Gavin Rossdale and Gabourey Sidibe.

Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Arnold Turner/Getty

Following the festivities, Kodjoe told PEOPLE he was "still in a daze from all the love" from his friends and family who helped him celebrate the occasion.

"I have no idea how Nicole managed to get my favorite people there from all over the world," he raved. "I haven't eaten so well, danced so hard and laughed so much in my life. I don't think anyone actually left. They might still be on the dance floor. My heart is full, I'm so grateful. I love 50!"

Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Arnold Turner/Getty

Parker also told PEOPLE it was "an extra special night" for her husband, after she invited his loved ones from his childhood in Germany, his family and friends from Ghana, his college pals from his days at Virginia Commonwealth University and "his entire crew from Los Angeles and beyond."

"This is a chance for all of us to let him know how much we see him for the amazing human that he is and that we love him, support him and are here for him always," added Parker.

RELATED VIDEO: Married for 16 Years! Watch Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe Take PEOPLE's Couples Quiz

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Elijah and Jasmine Mitchell Wedding
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Marries High School Sweetheart: 'Two Roads Merging into One'
Joe Biden speaking with Kal Penn on The Daily Show
Joe Biden Recalls the First Time He Saw a Gay Couple — and the 'Simple' Way His Dad Explained Their Love
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Blacks Beach, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego, and crews were searching for additional victims California Boat Deaths, San Diego, United States - 12 Mar 2023
At Least 8 Dead After 2 Fishing Boats Carrying Migrants Capsize Near San Diego
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere
Billie Lourd Wants to 'Get Married Again' to Austen Rydell on 1st Wedding Anniversary
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Are 'Happy with Our Choice' Not to Have Kids: It 'Helped Me Succeed'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: James Van Der Beek of "Bad Hair" attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actress Mary-Margaret Humes arrives at the NOH8 Campaign 2nd Anniversary Celebration at Wonderland on December 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
James Van Der Beek Says 'Dawson's Creek' Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Shares the Sweet Cards Her Sons Isaiah and Jacob Crafted for Her 40th Birthday
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, speaks onstage during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Renee Dominguez/Getty Images for SXSW)
'Citadel' 's Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Receiving Equal Pay for 'First Time' After Fighting Her Whole Career
sarah michelle gellar, david Boreanaz
Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Brooding, Never Grumpy' David Boreanaz as 'Buffy' Hits 26th Anniversary
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Dumps Matchmaker After Feeling 'Disrespected' and Judged: 'It's Not Right'
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition
leanne ford
See Inside HGTV Star Leanne Ford's Tiny L.A. Cabin, a Rustic 'Oasis' With Stacks of Charm
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell Says He, Goldie Hawn 'Constantly Got Asked' Why Never Married: 'Why Does Anybody Care?'
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager
Savannah Guthrie Says Friendship with Jenna Bush Hager 'Feels Like Family'