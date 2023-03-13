Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash

Boris Kodjoe celebrated half a century with all his favorite people over the weekend.

As the Station 19 star marked his 50th birthday with friends and family on Saturday at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, he said his "heart is so full" and credited his "ridiculously amazing wife" Nicole Ari Parker for pushing him to mark the milestone with a celebration.

"Nicole insisted that I celebrated my 50th with the people who have been loving me all the way here," Kodjoe said in a speech. "Meaning from 50 years ago, all the way here today."

He continued: "Babe, thank you. I'm grateful for you on so many levels, you're just the most joyful, funny, deep, sexy AF person on the planet, you're my person. You're my person. And I love you so much for loving me all the way here."

Kodjoe and Parker, 52, tied the knot in 2005. In addition to his wife and their two kids Sophie, 18, and 16-year-old Nicolas, he noted his "whole family" was there to party with him.

"Soph, Nico, I love you guys so much. You don't even know. Until you have kids, then you know," said the proud dad.

His Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy costars Jason George, Jay Hayden, Merle Dandridge and Debbie Allen were also in attendance for the festivities, as well as close celebrity pals Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tina Knowles Lawson, Morris Chestnut and Taye Diggs.

Also attending the bash was Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Holly Robinson Peete, Cynthia Bailey, Gavin Rossdale and Gabourey Sidibe.

Following the festivities, Kodjoe told PEOPLE he was "still in a daze from all the love" from his friends and family who helped him celebrate the occasion.

"I have no idea how Nicole managed to get my favorite people there from all over the world," he raved. "I haven't eaten so well, danced so hard and laughed so much in my life. I don't think anyone actually left. They might still be on the dance floor. My heart is full, I'm so grateful. I love 50!"

Parker also told PEOPLE it was "an extra special night" for her husband, after she invited his loved ones from his childhood in Germany, his family and friends from Ghana, his college pals from his days at Virginia Commonwealth University and "his entire crew from Los Angeles and beyond."

"This is a chance for all of us to let him know how much we see him for the amazing human that he is and that we love him, support him and are here for him always," added Parker.

