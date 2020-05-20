It's Showtime! Watch the One-Night-Only Bombshell in Concert Special and Smash Reunion

The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, will feature the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert on Broadway from 2015, with a Smash reunion at intermission

Lights, camera, action!

The night has finally come for fans to see the stars of the NBC musical drama series Smash reunite virtually for a special one-night-only Bombshell in Concert streaming event.

The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, features the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert on Broadway in 2015, as well as a massive cast reunion at intermission.

Catch the Bombshell in Concert livestream, produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt and featuring songs from the NBC series, beginning at 8 p.m. ET above or on PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter). It will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis. (Follow along with the hashtag #BombshellInConcert.)

Wednesday's livestream continues the musical's association with The Actors Fund, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. In the past seven weeks, the organization has distributed $10.1 million in emergency financial assistance to over 8,500 people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than five times the funds normally provided in a year.

Smash — which was a scripted NBC drama series about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe — was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg and created by Theresa Rebeck. It concluded in 2013 after two seasons.

"My greatest hope is that we raise a ton of money to help everyone who is suffering as a result of COVID-19," says Debra Messing. "But I also hope we uplift people. These are actors, singers and dancers who are regularly on Broadway. It’s that caliber of performers and it will be a lot of fun."