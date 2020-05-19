See Smash Star Megan Hilty Perform 'Let's Be Bad' During Bombshell in Concert on Broadway

The original song was featured in the first season of the NBC musical drama series in 2012

On Wednesday, the stars of the NBC musical drama series will reunite virtually for a special one-night-only Bombshell in Concert streaming event. The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, will feature the never-seen sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert on Broadway in 2015, as well as a massive cast reunion at intermission.

In a sneak peek, Megan Hilty, 39, takes the stage at the Minskoff Theater in New York City to deliver a show-stopping performance of "Let's Be Bad," the original song debuted during the fifth episode of the first season of Smash in 2012. In the show-within-a-show about a fictional Marilyn Monroe Broadway musical, Hilty's character Ivy Lynn was initially cast as the iconic actress.

Smash, based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg and created by Theresa Rebeck, concluded in 2013 after two seasons.

The Bombshell in Concert livestream, produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt and featuring songs from the NBC series, will stream Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter). It will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis. (Follow along with the hashtag #BombshellInConcert.)

