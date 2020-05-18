Smash Stars Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Perform in First Footage from Bombshell in Concert
PEOPLE has a sneak peek of "Let Me Be Your Star" from the 2015 never-seen live show on Broadway
Five years after the cast of Smash delivered a sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert on Broadway, fans who weren't in the audience will get to witness the show for the first time.
On Wednesday, the stars of the NBC musical drama series will reunite virtually for a special one-night-only Bombshell in Concert streaming event. The event, announced by The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE, will feature the never-seen show at the Minskoff Theater in New York City in 2015, as well as a massive cast reunion at intermission.
In a sneak peek at the footage, Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee take the stage to sing "Let Me Be Your Star," the original song that debuted during the series premiere of Smash in 2012. In the pilot episode, the song was performed by Karen Cartwright (McPhee) and Ivy Lynn (Hilty) as they each prepared to audition for the role of Marilyn Monroe.
The scripted show about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Monroe, concluded in 2013 after two seasons.
The Bombshell in Concert livestream, produced by Neil Meron and Bob Greenblatt and featuring songs from the NBC series Smash, will stream Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter). It will benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Follow along with the hashtag #BombshellInConcert.)
The performance will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. During intermission, Julie Klausner of Difficult People will host a reunion with the show's original cast members including McPhee, Hilty, Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.
Wednesday's Bombshell in Concert livestream continues the musical's association with The Actors Fund, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. In the past seven weeks, the organization has distributed $10.1 million in emergency financial assistance to over 8,500 people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than five times the funds normally provided in a year. To donate, visit ActorsFund.org.