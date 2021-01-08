Bob's Burgers Animator Dave Creek Dies Following Skydiving Accident: 'An Incredible Talent'

"If you love Bob's Burgers, you loved Dave Creek," said writer Wendy Molyneax

Dave Creek, the lead character designer on Bob's Burgers, has died.

According to the website Cartoon Brew, which first reported the news, Creek died Thursday following complications from a skydiving incident last weekend. He was 42.

The Fox series issued a statement confirming the news on Friday.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic passing of Dave Creek, an extraordinary artist who had been with Bob's Burgers from day one," reads the statement, signed by 20th Television, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. "He was not just an incredible talent but a beautiful person as well, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and all his colleagues at the show who loved him and are grieving today."

Creek had worked on Bob's Burgers since the hit show's inception in 2011. He also contributed to the animation for other shows throughout his career, including Central Park, Brickleberry, and Happiness Is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown, according to his IMDb page.

The artist graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 2005. In 2015, he returned to his alma mater to work as an adjunct professor in the character animation department, according to Rolling Stone.

Following the news of his death, Creek's Bob's Burgers colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

"Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek," tweeted director Simon Chong. "A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob's at some point. I'll miss you, buddy x."

"If you love Bob's Burgers, you loved Dave Creek," added writer Wendy Molyneax. "He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy."

Supervising director Bernard Derriman posted a photo of Creek as well as some of his work, including a tree house he built and one of his Bob's Burgers characters.