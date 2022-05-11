Bobby Moynihan Jokes Danny DeVito 'Attacked' Him After Saturday Night Live Parody
Danny DeVito let Bobby Moynihan know exactly how he felt about his impression of him.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Moynihan said he knew he "made it" when DeVito jokingly "attacked" him in 2015 for parodying him on Saturday Night Live.
"Right after I played him on the show — that night, directly after the show, I had two of my buddies, Mike and Rob, from high school with me. And I get them to the party and we pull up to the party and it's the coolest," Moynihan, 45, said. "And I walk past a car and get, like, yanked. And I'm like, 'I'm being assaulted.'"
But the person yanking Moynihan was none other than the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor. "He's like, 'You think it's funny playing me?'" the comedic actor recalled.
Fortunately for Moynihan, DeVito, 77, was merely kidding. The veteran actor ended the encounter by telling Moynihan, "I love ya, kid."
The moment was nothing short of legendary for Moynihan.
"I just got attacked by Danny DeVito in front of my high school buddies," he said of the interaction. "I made it!"
Moynihan appeared on SNL from 2008 to 2017. During his nine-season run, he portrayed DeVito in a Nespresso sketch and a Star Wars audition parody.
One of Moynihan's most memorable, recurring sketches saw him as SNL's Drunk Uncle. The character frequently contributed some slurred wisdom during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.
DeVito is no stranger to the NBC series either. He's one of just a few celebs in the Five-Timers Club.