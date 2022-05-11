Bobby Moynihan Jokes Danny DeVito 'Attacked' Him After Saturday Night Live Parody

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Moynihan said he knew he "made it" when DeVito jokingly "attacked" him in 2015 for parodying him on Saturday Night Live .

"Right after I played him on the show — that night, directly after the show, I had two of my buddies, Mike and Rob, from high school with me. And I get them to the party and we pull up to the party and it's the coolest," Moynihan, 45, said. "And I walk past a car and get, like, yanked. And I'm like, 'I'm being assaulted.'"